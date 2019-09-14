Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson Carl "Brownie" Brown. View Sign Obituary

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Nelson "Brownie" Carl Brown, 71, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Hospice of Southern Maine in Scarborough, Maine.



Born in Sanford, Maine, Sept. 26, 1947, Nelson was the son of Lois Johnstone (Fluet) and Carl Brown. He graduated from Sanford High School in 1965 and retired after 30 years as a General Foreman with shop 51/67 from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and spent 15 years with Smuttynose Brewery.



Nelson, more commonly known as "Brownie" was married in 1990 to Marie (Chicoine) Reed Brown for 22 years before her passing in 2012. Together for 34 years, they raised six children of their own in a blended family, but were nurturing parental figures to many more.



Brownie was the life of the party with an infectious spirit. He was known in many circles as the "guy to call", an everyday jack-of-all-trades. Brownie, was the head Scoutmaster for Troop 164, and could usually be found in his basement workshop doing projects for friends and neighbors or helping with school projects. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He spent many weekends and vacations in the woods with his closest friends and family. He spent most of his summer vacation time camping at Sebago Lake State Park with family and friends.



Family members include children: Todd Brown of Sanford, Maine, Trevor Brown of Alfred, Maine, Scott Reed (deceased), Donovan Reed of Exeter; Mary Reed and Dawn Brown, both of Portsmouth; Grandchildren Austin Brown, Kadin Brown, Chaler Brown, Isaiah Brown, Crystal Snow, Ally Snow, Nikala Singleterry, Isla Reed, Donovan Reed and Ciara Brown. His brothers, Delson Brown (deceased), John Brown of Jacksonville, N.C., he also leaves many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit







PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Nelson "Brownie" Carl Brown, 71, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Hospice of Southern Maine in Scarborough, Maine.Born in Sanford, Maine, Sept. 26, 1947, Nelson was the son of Lois Johnstone (Fluet) and Carl Brown. He graduated from Sanford High School in 1965 and retired after 30 years as a General Foreman with shop 51/67 from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and spent 15 years with Smuttynose Brewery.Nelson, more commonly known as "Brownie" was married in 1990 to Marie (Chicoine) Reed Brown for 22 years before her passing in 2012. Together for 34 years, they raised six children of their own in a blended family, but were nurturing parental figures to many more.Brownie was the life of the party with an infectious spirit. He was known in many circles as the "guy to call", an everyday jack-of-all-trades. Brownie, was the head Scoutmaster for Troop 164, and could usually be found in his basement workshop doing projects for friends and neighbors or helping with school projects. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He spent many weekends and vacations in the woods with his closest friends and family. He spent most of his summer vacation time camping at Sebago Lake State Park with family and friends.Family members include children: Todd Brown of Sanford, Maine, Trevor Brown of Alfred, Maine, Scott Reed (deceased), Donovan Reed of Exeter; Mary Reed and Dawn Brown, both of Portsmouth; Grandchildren Austin Brown, Kadin Brown, Chaler Brown, Isaiah Brown, Crystal Snow, Ally Snow, Nikala Singleterry, Isla Reed, Donovan Reed and Ciara Brown. His brothers, Delson Brown (deceased), John Brown of Jacksonville, N.C., he also leaves many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Elks Lodge , 500 Jones Ave., Portsmouth, N.H., 03801. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m., at the Calvary Cemetery located at the intersection of Middle Road and Islington Street in Portsmouth.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com