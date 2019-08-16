Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nellie W. (Withee) Chambers. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary

GORHAM - Nellie W. (Withee) Chambers, 99, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, at The Gorham House. Born on Nov. 13, 1919, the daughter of Lester and Ida (Winslow) Chambers, she lived a beautiful and long life.



She was born in Portland and graduated from Portland High School in 1938 and married her husband, Frederick W. Chambers, on Sept. 15, 1956. She worked for 17 years at McLellan's Department Store and retired from Sears.



Nellie and her husband were lifelong members of Prides Corner Congregational Church where she was a devoted member of the ladies guild. She was very active in the community volunteering for Meals on Wheels, at church suppers, hospice and in the soup kitchen. She was a lifelong avid Red Sox Fan and was thrilled to see them win the most recent World Series. Nellie loved to square dance and work the polls in Westbrook during election years.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Frederick Chambers; her son, Carl and his wife, Mary Lou Chambers, of Gorham; grandchildren, Justin and his wife, Emily Chambers, of Lincoln, Evan Chambers of Gorham, and granddaughter, Kristin and her husband, Stephen Dacko, of Gray; three great-grandchildren, Camden Asa Chambers, Hadley Chambers, and Reily Dacko. She was predeceased by a sister, Helen Bickford, of Texas.



The family invites you to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m., to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, and committal service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth will follow.



You may offer your condolences online at







