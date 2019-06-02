STANDISH- Nellie R. Hanson, 79, of Standish, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1940 in Windsor, Conn. to the late Walter and Hattie Bednarz. The Bednarz family operated a large family farm in Windsor, where Nellie was raised with her ten sisters and brothers: the late Joseph Bednarz of Windsor, Walter Bednarz Jr. of Enfield, Paul Bednarz of Sheffield, Vt., John Bednarz of Windsor, the late Helen Bednarz of Windsor, Betty Colody of Westbrook, Conn., Josephine Ferrin of No. Granby, Rose Mulka of East Windsor, Barbara Snyder of Malone, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews.
Nellie is survived by her loving husband, Paul H. Hanson. They celebrated 21 years of marriage on May 24. She is survived by stepdaughter, Donna Hanson of Hollis and stepson, Ellis Hanson of Ithaca, N.Y.
Nellie and Paul were active members of the Maine Obsolete Auto League and Southern Maine Tractor Club. They also attended many regional antique car shows and traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada, enjoying Paul's collection of vintage autos and traveling with fellow enthusiasts. She will also be missed by the Active Senior Citizens Club of Standish.
Nell spent 51 years working on the Bednarz Farm in the Connecticut River Valley and continued her love of flowers and plants in her own home garden in Maine. Although she sported a giant collection of fancy cookbooks, she was best known for her simple, farmhouse style meals. Nellie was also an avid knitter and spent many hours creating dozens of children's hats and mittens, which she donated each fall to the Bonny Eagle schools.
A memorial service will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Pleasant Hill Road in Hollis at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 2, 2019