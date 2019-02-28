|
SCARBOROUGH - Neil Reynolds Bowser, 85, of Scarborough, Maine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Feb. 25, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was a wonderful person who was beloved and respected for his wisdom, strength, hard work, honesty, wry humor, deep sense of value for friendship, and, above all, steadfast dedication and profound love for his family. He married Nancy J. Carroll in 1957, and together they raised five children and built a successful construction business, N.R. Bowser & Son, Inc.Born in Fitchburg, Mass., on March 15, 1933, Neil moved to Scarborough during World War II with his parents, sister, and brother. After graduating from Scarborough High School, Neil studied engineering at the University of Maine, Orono. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 during the Korean War, served on active duty in the Military Police Corps of the U.S. Army in Allied-Occupied Germany, served in the reserves from 1955-1958, and was honorably discharged in 1958. Neil was a 32nd Degree Mason and a charter member of the Gov. William King Masonic Lodge, No. 219, established in 1960 in the Town of Scarborough. He belonged to the Portland Hangar (PWM) of the Quiet Birdmen "QBs" aviation fraternity for 30 years. He met treasured friends regularly for lunch at Pat's Pizza in Scarborough. Neil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Jane (Carroll) Bowser of Scarborough; his daughters and sons-in-law, Diane L. and Gregory R. Dow of Rye, N.H., Donna M. Lotti of Saco, and Brenda J. Bowser and John Q. Patton of La Habra Heights, Calif.; his son, Joseph R. Bowser of Scarborough; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph C. Bowser and S. Elizabeth (Henke) Bowser; his sister, Janice E. (Bowser) Fernald; his brother, Donald E. Bowser; and his daughter, Linda J. Bowser.The wake is scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Following the service, please join in celebrating Neil's life on Saturday, March 2, at the Portland Marriott, 200 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers,donations may be madein Neil's name to:The BeamEndowment FundQB HeadquartersFlabob Airport4130 Mennes Ave., HGR 39Riverside, CA 92509-6707
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland, ME 04106-3802
(207) 799-4472
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|