HIRAM - Nathan M. Locklin Sr., 47, of Hiram, died at his home on Aug. 4, 2019, after a long battle with health issues. He was born in Portsmouth, N.H. on Jan. 8, 1972, the son of Lionel J. "Butch" Locklin Jr. and June (Chase) Locklin. He was educated at local schools including Sacopee Valley High School. Nate enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and many other outdoor activities. He loved his family and friends, and will be sadly missed by all who loved him.He was predeceased by a sister, Michele Locklin. He is survived by his father, Lionel "Butch" Locklin Jr. and wife, Brenda, of Hiram; his mother, June Locklin of Phillips; his son, Nathan Locklin Jr. of Portland; his sister, Jennifer Kane of Kennebunk; two brothers, Joshua Locklin and girlfriend, Shannon Lebroke of Hiram, and Arius Caron and wife, Amy, of South Portland. Also surviving is his wife, Heather (McManus) Locklin, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Nathan's services will be private. Arrangements are by Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.mainefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sacopee Rescue, 17 Allard Circle, Hiram, ME. 04041
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019