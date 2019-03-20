Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nathan A. Nichols. View Sign

DAYTON - Nathan A. Nichols was born on April 5, 1947, just months before the Great Forest Fires of 1947. We do not think he was responsible. He passed into heaven on the morning of March 18, 2019, due to congestive heart failure. His last days were marked by the way he lived his life: full of jokes and singing, and an abiding faith in Jesus.Nathan worked for much of his life as a handsewer in Maine's shoe industry, and after the closure of Sebago Moc, found a second career that he loved caring for adults with physical and mental disabilities. His work with them was much more than a job to him, as his care of his clients was full of compassion and commitment.He experienced the deep sorrow of the death of his wife, Ruth, but was granted great joy again in his remarriage to Mary.His many friends will recall his big laugh, ready wit, and twinkling eye. Those especially blessed will have heard him sing Amazing Grace. The people who knew him best will remember his faithfulness to his promises and his willingness to help, no matter the personal sacrifice.He was predeceased by his father, Lawson Nichols; his mother, Barbara Nichols; and one brother, Bill Nichols.He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Peter (Sheila) Nichols, Diana (Benjamin) Rice, Jeremy (Melanie) Nichols, Terri (Geoff) Lambert, Karen Crosby, and Dan Nichols; along with his grandchildren, Michael Nichols, Grant, Nora, and Katie Rice, Julia, Adelaide, and Ezra Nichols, and Jack Spitzer. He is also survived by his sisters, Silvia







DAYTON - Nathan A. Nichols was born on April 5, 1947, just months before the Great Forest Fires of 1947. We do not think he was responsible. He passed into heaven on the morning of March 18, 2019, due to congestive heart failure. His last days were marked by the way he lived his life: full of jokes and singing, and an abiding faith in Jesus.Nathan worked for much of his life as a handsewer in Maine's shoe industry, and after the closure of Sebago Moc, found a second career that he loved caring for adults with physical and mental disabilities. His work with them was much more than a job to him, as his care of his clients was full of compassion and commitment.He experienced the deep sorrow of the death of his wife, Ruth, but was granted great joy again in his remarriage to Mary.His many friends will recall his big laugh, ready wit, and twinkling eye. Those especially blessed will have heard him sing Amazing Grace. The people who knew him best will remember his faithfulness to his promises and his willingness to help, no matter the personal sacrifice.He was predeceased by his father, Lawson Nichols; his mother, Barbara Nichols; and one brother, Bill Nichols.He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Peter (Sheila) Nichols, Diana (Benjamin) Rice, Jeremy (Melanie) Nichols, Terri (Geoff) Lambert, Karen Crosby, and Dan Nichols; along with his grandchildren, Michael Nichols, Grant, Nora, and Katie Rice, Julia, Adelaide, and Ezra Nichols, and Jack Spitzer. He is also survived by his sisters, Silvia Smith , Margaret Emmons, and Mary Nichols; along with his brothers, Steve Nichols and Charlie Nichols, and is mourned by many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held on Friday evening, March 22, from 5-7 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22), in Buxton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., at the West Buxton Baptist Church, 62 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. A reception will follow the funeral at the church. Burial will be held in the spring at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com .In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made to:Special Olympics of Maine125 John Roberts Road, Suite 5South Portland, ME 04106,or, The West Buxton Baptist Church -Mission Fund62 Parker Farm RoadBuxton, ME 04093 Funeral Home Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service

498 Long Plains Rd

Buxton , ME 04093

(207) 929-3723 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com