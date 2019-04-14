Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie A. (Ross) Scott. View Sign

WESTBROOK - Natalie A (Ross) Scott passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence, The Stroudwater Lodge. Natalie's husband Maynard, son Gary and daughter Judy were at her side.



Natalie was born at home in Portland, the fifth child of James and Alice (Whitney) Ross. She graduated from Portland High School in 1950 and went on to Grey's Business School. Natalie met her husband "Scotty" on a double date, and knew from the start that he was the man for her. They shared 68 years of marriage together.



After raising their four children, Natalie returned to the work force, earning the respect of management and employees alike. Natalie was a one woman office; keeping records, time sheets and meeting all demands on her shoulders. Natalie loved the guys she worked with and spoiled them with homemade baked goods. On Natalie's last day of work, the owner of the company presented her with the final daily cash box and a lovely note of appreciation.



Natalie loved animals, especially her cat "Mr. Ed", who she named after her father.



Natalie's niece Sally came to visit last summer and gave Natalie a baby doll, who she immediately named Sally. Natalie cared for the doll like she was a real baby and that doll brought such delight to Natalie. The doll was always at her side and she was dressed for all holidays. The entire Stroudwater Staff and other residents all knew "Sally" and loved how the doll made Natalie smile from ear to ear. There is no doubt Sally was the first doll to live in a care facility to get so much love and attention.



Natalie is survived by her loving husband, Maynard F Scott (Scotty); four children, sons Daniel and wife Sandi of Auburn, Michael and wife Penny of Great Falls, Mont., Gary and wife Vicky of Deerfield, N.H. and daughter, Judith Scott Tarling of South Portland. Natalie also leave five grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Natalie is also survived by sisters, Elizabeth Tebbetts and Constance (William) Dayton, both of California, Carol Mikkelsen of Portland, brothers, Lawrence Ross of Falmouth, Edward (Louise) Ross of Portland, and Peter (Linda) Ross of Dover, Mass.



Natalie was predeceased by her parents James and Alice Ross; sisters Barbara (Ross)Cohee, Louise (Ross) Richardson and brothers, Robert and John Ross.



Natalie was a communicant of St. Patrick's in Portland, and St. Pius Churches. She was especially close to Father Robert Reagan, now retired.



Per Natalie's request, there will be no services. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Stroudwater Lodge for the love and compassion they provided to Natalie and the entire family! Natalie will be missed by everyone who knew her and her infectious smile will never be forgotten.







WESTBROOK - Natalie A (Ross) Scott passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence, The Stroudwater Lodge. Natalie's husband Maynard, son Gary and daughter Judy were at her side.Natalie was born at home in Portland, the fifth child of James and Alice (Whitney) Ross. She graduated from Portland High School in 1950 and went on to Grey's Business School. Natalie met her husband "Scotty" on a double date, and knew from the start that he was the man for her. They shared 68 years of marriage together.After raising their four children, Natalie returned to the work force, earning the respect of management and employees alike. Natalie was a one woman office; keeping records, time sheets and meeting all demands on her shoulders. Natalie loved the guys she worked with and spoiled them with homemade baked goods. On Natalie's last day of work, the owner of the company presented her with the final daily cash box and a lovely note of appreciation.Natalie loved animals, especially her cat "Mr. Ed", who she named after her father.Natalie's niece Sally came to visit last summer and gave Natalie a baby doll, who she immediately named Sally. Natalie cared for the doll like she was a real baby and that doll brought such delight to Natalie. The doll was always at her side and she was dressed for all holidays. The entire Stroudwater Staff and other residents all knew "Sally" and loved how the doll made Natalie smile from ear to ear. There is no doubt Sally was the first doll to live in a care facility to get so much love and attention.Natalie is survived by her loving husband, Maynard F Scott (Scotty); four children, sons Daniel and wife Sandi of Auburn, Michael and wife Penny of Great Falls, Mont., Gary and wife Vicky of Deerfield, N.H. and daughter, Judith Scott Tarling of South Portland. Natalie also leave five grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Natalie is also survived by sisters, Elizabeth Tebbetts and Constance (William) Dayton, both of California, Carol Mikkelsen of Portland, brothers, Lawrence Ross of Falmouth, Edward (Louise) Ross of Portland, and Peter (Linda) Ross of Dover, Mass.Natalie was predeceased by her parents James and Alice Ross; sisters Barbara (Ross)Cohee, Louise (Ross) Richardson and brothers, Robert and John Ross.Natalie was a communicant of St. Patrick's in Portland, and St. Pius Churches. She was especially close to Father Robert Reagan, now retired.Per Natalie's request, there will be no services. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Stroudwater Lodge for the love and compassion they provided to Natalie and the entire family! Natalie will be missed by everyone who knew her and her infectious smile will never be forgotten. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com