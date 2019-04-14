WESTBROOK - Natalie A (Ross) Scott passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence, The Stroudwater Lodge. Natalie's husband Maynard, son Gary and daughter Judy were at her side.
Natalie was born at home in Portland, the fifth child of James and Alice (Whitney) Ross. She graduated from Portland High School in 1950 and went on to Grey's Business School. Natalie met her husband "Scotty" on a double date, and knew from the start that he was the man for her. They shared 68 years of marriage together.
After raising their four children, Natalie returned to the work force, earning the respect of management and employees alike. Natalie was a one woman office; keeping records, time sheets and meeting all demands on her shoulders. Natalie loved the guys she worked with and spoiled them with homemade baked goods. On Natalie's last day of work, the owner of the company presented her with the final daily cash box and a lovely note of appreciation.
Natalie loved animals, especially her cat "Mr. Ed", who she named after her father.
Natalie's niece Sally came to visit last summer and gave Natalie a baby doll, who she immediately named Sally. Natalie cared for the doll like she was a real baby and that doll brought such delight to Natalie. The doll was always at her side and she was dressed for all holidays. The entire Stroudwater Staff and other residents all knew "Sally" and loved how the doll made Natalie smile from ear to ear. There is no doubt Sally was the first doll to live in a care facility to get so much love and attention.
Natalie is survived by her loving husband, Maynard F Scott (Scotty); four children, sons Daniel and wife Sandi of Auburn, Michael and wife Penny of Great Falls, Mont., Gary and wife Vicky of Deerfield, N.H. and daughter, Judith Scott Tarling of South Portland. Natalie also leave five grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Natalie is also survived by sisters, Elizabeth Tebbetts and Constance (William) Dayton, both of California, Carol Mikkelsen of Portland, brothers, Lawrence Ross of Falmouth, Edward (Louise) Ross of Portland, and Peter (Linda) Ross of Dover, Mass.
Natalie was predeceased by her parents James and Alice Ross; sisters Barbara (Ross)Cohee, Louise (Ross) Richardson and brothers, Robert and John Ross.
Natalie was a communicant of St. Patrick's in Portland, and St. Pius Churches. She was especially close to Father Robert Reagan, now retired.
Per Natalie's request, there will be no services. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Stroudwater Lodge for the love and compassion they provided to Natalie and the entire family! Natalie will be missed by everyone who knew her and her infectious smile will never be forgotten.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019