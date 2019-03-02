AUBURN - Naomi Ann Stevens, 76, of Auburn, Maine, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening Feb. 23, 2019, at the Androscoggin House Healthcare and Hospice.She was born in 1942, to the late Willis Charles Strout and Leitha Gertrude Belle Strout, Auburn, Maine. In 1961, she graduated from Edward Little High School and in 1962, married the late Robert Stevens who served in the United States Air Force as a sergeant working on B-52 aircraft. Naomi served for over 20 years in the United States Army and United States Army Reserves with an honorable discharge as a supply sergeant.Naomi was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them, particularly enjoying their time together at the lake. She had a vivacious personality, loved to travel and read a good book, and had an incredibly mischievous sense of humor. She will forever be remembered for her contagious laugh and loving smile. Naomi who was also called "Buddha Gram" for her love of Buddha statues, is survived by her children, Kelly Negm, Philip Stevens, and Professor Raymond Stevens, and her son-in-law, Steve Negm and daughter-in-law, Vivian Ureña-Stevens. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Riley Negm, Nikolai Stevens, Aleksandr Stevens, Sophia Stevens; her sisters, Dena Crowell, Martha Hunnewell, Wilma Morin, Roxanne Tremblay, Melody Hebert; and her loving dog, Izzy.Burial will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, Maine, in the Spring. The Stevens family wishes to extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice and Monique Weber for their incredible kindness.In lieu of flowers and as a tribute to Naomi, donations may be given to the new Edward Little High School Science Program at http://docs.auburnschl.edu/ELHSlegacyfund.html with the name Naomi Stevens Memorial Fund.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 2, 2019