GORHAM – Nancy Stuart Pratt passed away on Feb.13, 2019. She was born in Portland on Sept. 6, 1942, the daughter of W. Ellsworth and Olive (Ingalls) Stuart. She grew up in the White Rock section of Gorham and graduated from Gorham High School in 1961.
On Sept. 15, 1962, she married Harold Pratt. Together they had sons Steven and Daniel. She worked at E.G. Foden through the 60's and early 70's. She started work at the University of Southern Maine in 1981 in the student payroll department and retired in 2008 after 27 years of service.
She was a member of the White Rock Community Club, White Rock Friendship Club, White Rock Cemetery Association and member, trustee and treasurer of the White Rock Free Baptist Church. She enjoyed woodworking, home improvement projects as well as taking care of her garden.
She is predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by son Steven and wife Lisa, son Daniel and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Jessica Buzzell and husband Jeffrey and Cody Pratt; sister Frances Perry and husband Ralph, brother Wyatt Stuart, Jr. and wife Dianne; nieces Terri Perry and Vicki Doughty and their families.
A very special thank you to Biny and the staff at Country Village Assisted Living for their loving care for Nancy over the past five years.
Visiting hours will be 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the chapel. Burial will be held later in the spring.
To express condolences and to participate in Nancy's online tribute, please visit www. DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Donations in Nancy's memory can be made to the:
White Rock Free
Baptist Church
300 Sebago Lake Rd.
Gorham, ME 04038
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham, ME 04062
(207) 892-6342
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 16, 2019