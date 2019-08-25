SARASOTA, Fla. - Nancy Small Moran passed away peacefully on the morning of July 24, 2019 at a nursing home in Sarasota, Fla. She was born on June 7, 1938 to Donald and Eleanor Small in Barre, Vt.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William H. Moran. She is survived by her daughters, Beth Moran and Lisa Moran Parker; and her grandson, Henry Parker.
She will be buried in a public ceremony at Calvary Cemetery in Portland at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2019.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019