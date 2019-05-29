Nancy (Gordon) Shane

Obituary

CASCO - Nancy (Gordon) Shane of Casco, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Skowhegan, Maine, on Sept. 18, 1945, she was the daughter of J. Linwood and Meredith (Pratt) Gordon. She graduated from Gorham High School in 1963 and spent her life as a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene from childhood through her adult years, where she served in many capacities and developed many dear and lasting friendships.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bob Shane; and daughter, Carol Ann. She is survived by daughters, Diane Todd and husband, Carl, of South Carolina; Geri Shane of Florida and Jackie Munsie and husband, Paul, also of Florida; grandsons, Devin Howard and Dylan Howard and

wife, Stormy, both of South Carolina and Matthew Shane of Maine. She also leaves five great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Pendleton and husband, Larry, of Maine; "brother", David Pratt and wife, Vickie, of Massachusetts, and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bridgton Alliance Church, 368 Harrison Road, Bridgton, Maine. Friends and family are invited to share in food and fellowship immediately following.

Those who wish to remember Nancy in a special way may contribute in her memory to the

Bethesda Home for

Single Mothers

P.O. Box 188

Loris, SC 29569

or donate online at

www.gccmbethesda.com.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 29, 2019
