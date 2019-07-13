|
|
POWNAL – Our new family guardian angel, Nancy R. Glidden, 82, passed peacefully July 9, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine, with her family at her side. Nancy was born Dec. 18, 1936, in Boston, daughter of Norman J. and Charlotte (Mann) Letteney.Nancy graduated from Brewer High School, class of 1954. Shortly after graduating, she met Burnal "Bunny" A. Grant, Holden, Maine, while roller skating; which later led to marriage June 9, 1956. Nancy and Burnal lived in Savannah, Georgia, until October 1956 when Burnal finished serving his four years in the Air Force. After his honorable discharge in 1956, they moved to Bangor, Maine, for about one year and then eventually settled on the Davis Road in the quiet town of Eddington in 1957. They celebrated 25 years of marriage with two boys, Scott R. Grant and Steven R. Grant. During this time, she worked as an Avon Sales Representative, Holbrook Middle School (Holden) Principal Secretary, and Cosmetologist. In 1982 Nancy and Burnal divorced. Shortly after their divorce, Nancy met Frank A. Glidden, and they married on Dec. 27, 1987. They stayed married until Frank passed on Oct. 31, 2009.In 2010, Nancy moved to Gray, Maine, to be closer to her family. Shortly after moving to Gray, she met Carlo Tucci, Pownal, Maine, where they had developed a close and loving relationship enjoying each other, playing Bingo, traveling, and spending time at the Freeport Elders; where she made many more friends. Nancy was an extremely giving and loving person that seemed to always think of others before herself. She also loved good food consisting of fried clams, lobster, and clam chowder without potato.Nancy has one sibling/surviving sister, June Hogue. Surviving in addition to her sister June are her two sons, Scott R. Grant and Steven R. Grant, as well as two lovely daughters-in-law, Jennifer R. Grant and Leni C. Grant; three beautiful granddaughters, Alena Xhafa, Leandra Grant, and Alexandra Grant. Relatives and friends are welcome to join her funeral service on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Wilson Funeral Home at 24 Shaker Road, Gray, Maine. Visiting will be from 1-2 p.m., with funeral service at 2 p.m. and graveside service, for those who wish to attend, immediately following at the Gray Village Cemetery (US-202). A celebration of her life will then be held at Spring Meadows Golf Clubhouse, 59 Lewiston Road, Gray, which will start at approximately 3:45 - 4 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfhllc.com. In lieu of flowers,Nancy would love you to make a donation to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society at55 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 13, 2019
