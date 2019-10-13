Nancy Marie Haskell (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home
1 Church Street
Augusta, ME
04330
(207)-623-8722
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
South Parish Congregational Church
Obituary

AUGUSTA - Nancy Marie Haskell, 88, died peacefully on a beautiful fall afternoon with her family beside her, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at MGMC-Glenridge, after bravely fighting Alzheimer's disease for eight years.

Nancy was born in Portland on Feb. 21, 1931, to parents Raymond and Florence (Bibber) Rideout.

Nancy was a lifelong member of South Parish Congregational Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, making wreaths for Holly Mart and decorating the sanctuary for Christmas. Nancy was very involved with sports at both alma maters Cony High School and the University of Maine at Orono. She was a lifetime member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Eastern Star, and enjoyed Red Hat Society gatherings.

Nancy, AKA Nannie, Mom, Fancy Nancy and oh yes, Nannie Bannie possessed an incredible passion for life, and loved summers at the family camp at Lower Narrows Pond, Christmas, loons, cardinals and most of all, spending time with her loving family.

She is survived by her son, Edward Haskell Jr., daughters, Stephanie Leet (William Leet) and Deborah MacKenzie (Chris MacKenzie); grandchildren, Elizabeth Haskell (Scott Elliot), Christen Haskell, Keri Haskell (Tommy Gauthier), John MacKenzie (Brittany Parnell), Daniel MacKenzie (Allison MacKenzie), Heather and Benjamin Leet; and great-grandchildren, Cole, Jack, Patrick, Alden, Dalton and Edelia.

Nancy was predeceased by her handsome, Marine Corps husband, Edward Haskell in 1986.

Nancy's family would like to thank the loving staff at both MGMC-Glenridge and at MGMC - Alzheimer's Care Center in Gardiner. We are so grateful and appreciative for the care our Mom received as well as the patience, compassion and love shown to her during her stay in both locations.

A memorial service will be held at South Parish Congregational Church Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton Hewins & Roberts Funeral Homes, 1 Church Street, Augusta. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to

South Parish

Congregational Church

9 Church St.

Augusta, ME 04330

or to the

Maine Chapter-

383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019
