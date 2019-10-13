Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Louise Record Howell. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - Nancy Louise Record Howell died on August 30, 2019 after a long battle with multiple illnesses. She was the oldest daughter of Thomas and Dorothy Record of Falmouth, and known as "one of the four Record girls" growing up.



She graduated from Falmouth High School and Colby College before moving to New York City. She was pleased to be one of the first women hired by Manufacturer's Hanover as a banker. She met and married William F. Howell of New York City and began the life of which she always dreamed. They moved to London, England and traveled extensively in Europe before returning to New York.



When she returned to Maine to care for her parents, she became a long standing volunteer and board member of the Y.W.C.A, and involved in Casco Bay Newcomers.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband, William Howell and her son of the same name.



She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Howell, son-in-law Joseph James; and her three sisters, Jane Frick, Susan Ferguson and Betsey Clemons. She will be missed by them, numerous other family and friends.



A funeral will be held Friday Oct. 25, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's in Falmouth.



In lieu of flowers,



a donation in her memory to the Center for Grieving Children would be



appreciated.







