FALMOUTH - On the morning of July 5, 2019, Nancy Jenney Seabury died peacefully at the age of 87 in Falmouth, Maine.
Nancy was born to Warren and Mary Jenney on Dec. 15, 1931, in Portland, Maine. She attended Radcliffe College, and in 1953, Nancy married Frank Seabury, and together raised three daughters in Concord, Massachusetts, later retiring with Frank to Freedom, New Hampshire. Nancy worked for the Concord Council on Aging and the Concord Museum, and was on the board of the Colonial Dames and the Freedom Public Library. Nancy loved painting, stenciling, antiquing, and, above all, spending time with her family. During her last week, she enjoyed Freedom Ducky Day, dinner with her daughter and grandson, and watching fireworks with her sister.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Mary 'Howsie' Stewart of Falmouth, Maine; her three daughters, Susan Aselage and her husband, Randy, of St. Louis, Mo.; Jennifer Seabury of Park City, Utah; and Elizabeth Seabury of Concord, Mass.; her five grandchildren: Cate Doran, and her husband Barrett, of Dallas, Texas; Jenney of New York, N.Y.; Hannah of Wiscasset, Maine; Isabel of Minneapolis, Minn., and Henry of Portland, Ore.; and her two great-grandchildren, Josephine and Chandler Doran. Nancy's love for her family and community and her enthusiasm to learn something new every day will be carried on by her family. "Nanny" will be missed.
The family is planning a celebration of her life to be held in Freedom in December.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in her memory
can be made to the
Freedom Historical Society
28 Old Portland Road
Freedom, NH 03836
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019