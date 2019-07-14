Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jenney Seabury. View Sign Obituary

FALMOUTH - On the morning of July 5, 2019, Nancy Jenney Seabury died peacefully at the age of 87 in Falmouth, Maine.



Nancy was born to Warren and Mary Jenney on Dec. 15, 1931, in Portland, Maine. She attended Radcliffe College, and in 1953, Nancy married Frank Seabury, and together raised three daughters in Concord, Massachusetts, later retiring with Frank to Freedom, New Hampshire. Nancy worked for the Concord Council on Aging and the Concord Museum, and was on the board of the Colonial Dames and the Freedom Public Library. Nancy loved painting, stenciling, antiquing, and, above all, spending time with her family. During her last week, she enjoyed Freedom Ducky Day, dinner with her daughter and grandson, and watching fireworks with her sister.



Nancy is survived by her sister, Mary 'Howsie' Stewart of Falmouth, Maine; her three daughters, Susan Aselage and her husband, Randy, of St. Louis, Mo.; Jennifer Seabury of Park City, Utah; and Elizabeth Seabury of Concord, Mass.; her five grandchildren: Cate Doran, and her husband Barrett, of Dallas, Texas; Jenney of New York, N.Y.; Hannah of Wiscasset, Maine; Isabel of Minneapolis, Minn., and Henry of Portland, Ore.; and her two great-grandchildren, Josephine and Chandler Doran. Nancy's love for her family and community and her enthusiasm to learn something new every day will be carried on by her family. "Nanny" will be missed.



The family is planning a celebration of her life to be held in Freedom in December.



Please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations in her memory



can be made to the



Freedom Historical Society



28 Old Portland Road



Freedom, NH 03836







FALMOUTH - On the morning of July 5, 2019, Nancy Jenney Seabury died peacefully at the age of 87 in Falmouth, Maine.Nancy was born to Warren and Mary Jenney on Dec. 15, 1931, in Portland, Maine. She attended Radcliffe College, and in 1953, Nancy married Frank Seabury, and together raised three daughters in Concord, Massachusetts, later retiring with Frank to Freedom, New Hampshire. Nancy worked for the Concord Council on Aging and the Concord Museum, and was on the board of the Colonial Dames and the Freedom Public Library. Nancy loved painting, stenciling, antiquing, and, above all, spending time with her family. During her last week, she enjoyed Freedom Ducky Day, dinner with her daughter and grandson, and watching fireworks with her sister.Nancy is survived by her sister, Mary 'Howsie' Stewart of Falmouth, Maine; her three daughters, Susan Aselage and her husband, Randy, of St. Louis, Mo.; Jennifer Seabury of Park City, Utah; and Elizabeth Seabury of Concord, Mass.; her five grandchildren: Cate Doran, and her husband Barrett, of Dallas, Texas; Jenney of New York, N.Y.; Hannah of Wiscasset, Maine; Isabel of Minneapolis, Minn., and Henry of Portland, Ore.; and her two great-grandchildren, Josephine and Chandler Doran. Nancy's love for her family and community and her enthusiasm to learn something new every day will be carried on by her family. "Nanny" will be missed.The family is planning a celebration of her life to be held in Freedom in December.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Nancy's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.In lieu of flowers,donations in her memorycan be made to theFreedom Historical Society28 Old Portland RoadFreedom, NH 03836 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com