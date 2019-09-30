YARMOUTH - Nancy Hatch Annas, 73, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2019 surrounded by family and the wonderful staff of Midcoast Hospital. Born in Bangor, Nancy spent most of her young life in the family's Brewer home.
Nancy's passion for teaching led her to pursue a teacher degree at the University of Maine Gorham Campus and a teaching position in Yarmouth where she taught at the Intermediate School for close to a decade. After raising her three daughters with her husband, Howard G. Annas Jr., she worked for the Maine Turnpike Pike Authority for many years prior to her retirement.
A Celebration of Nancy's life, per her request, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cousins Island Community House.
For a more detailed obituary and further information please go to www.desmondfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the .
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 30, 2019