KENNEBUNKPORT - Nancy H. (Howe) Wheeler, 80, of Washington Street, Auburn, Mass., and formerly of Kennebunkport, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Auburn.
|
She was predeceased by her husband, James R. Wheeler, who died in 2018. She is survived by two daughters, Pamela H. Etheridge of Harrisville, R.I., and Kimberly A. Sterczala of Charlton; two sisters, Janet Howe of Kittery, Maine, and Carol MacLeod of Kennebunkport, Maine; and six grandchildren, Haley, Kalen, Andrew, Emily, Alix, and Cassidy. She was born in Framingham, Mass., daughter of the late Frank I. and Elsie M. (Johnson) Howe, and lived in Kennebunkport, Wareham, and Mattapoisett, before moving to Auburn two years ago.
Mrs. Wheeler was a librarian at Kennebunk Public Library before retirement. Previously, she worked for the Foster Grandparents Program at the YWCA in New Bedford, and was a librarian at the Wareham Public Library. She enjoyed the ocean, sitting in the sunshine, shopping at L.L. Bean, playing bridge, and always loved a good book.
A celebration of her life will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Nonantum Resort, 95 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport, Maine. paradisfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions
may be made to the:
American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA)
72 East Concord St., C3
Boston, MA 02118
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019