SCARBOROUGH - Nancy Elizabeth Winship passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Winship.She was born on May 29, 1933, the daughter of the late Ward and Mabel Hatch. She attended Maine schools in Pittsfield, Bath and Berwick, and graduated from Maine Central Institute in 1951. She married Kenneth Winship on Dec. 1, 1952. Nancy graduated from Northeastern College in 1963 and attended Detroit Bible College with Kenneth. She spent the next six years in preparation and missionary work in the Philippines. Upon returning to the states, Nancy worked for Unum Life Insurance Company in Portland, Maine, where she was supervisor of the revenue accounting unit for 18 years of her 25 years of service.Upon retirement, she and Kenneth moved to Summerfield, Fla., where they resided until moving back to Maine in June 2016. Nancy was an excellent cook and had a gift for hospitality. She taught many Christian women's groups and children's Sunday school classes.Nancy is survived by sisters-in-law, Eleanor Hawkes and Drucilla Winship; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.She was also the sister of the late Ann Bragdon and Sally Tufts.There will be no services.Her family would like to express their appreciation for the kindness and care given to her at Atria at Scarborough and Gosnell Hospice House.Please visit







