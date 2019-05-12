SACO - Nancy Carter Skea passed away the evening of May 5, 2019. Born Sept. 8, 1950, she attended Thornton Academy and graduated in 1968. She attended and graduated from Husson College and Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1977, and had a
successful career spanning 40 years in the insurance industry.
She was a fantastic cook and extremely talented. She established a successful crafts company, Primitive House Farm in 1998, with her daughter Meghan.
Nancy was very giving, generous and tried to make life better for everyone she met.
She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters.
She is dearly missed by her husband of 48 years, William, and her daughter, Meghan, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, is entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's honor to
Animal Welfare Society
PO Box 43
West Kennebunk, ME 04094
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019