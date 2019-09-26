YARMOUTH - On Sept. 19, 2019, Nancy C. Varney passed away at the Coastal Manor Nursing Home in Yarmouth. She had been a resident at the nursing home for four years. The family would like to thank the staff at Coastal Manor. We know they took good care of her and appreciated her irrepressible wit.
Born in Augusta on June 29, 1931, she attended Cony High School and graduated in 1948. Nancy graduated in 1952 from Farmington State Teachers College with her teaching credentials. She taught elementary school first, in Cape Elizabeth, and then as a regular substitute in the Yarmouth school system.
She was a volunteer driver at Meals on Wheels and was an active congregant at First Congregational Church in Yarmouth. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and knitting. She was a keen observer of national and politics and was an enthusiastic Democrat her entire life.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Sarah, of Rye, N.Y. and sons, John D. a resident of Hollywood, Fla. and Charles J. of Minneapolis, Minn. She leaves behind two grandchildren, Matthew Joseph Vizard II, a resident of Rye, N.Y., and sister, Elinor Vizard, a resident of New York City. Her former husband, Ted Varney, a long-time resident of Crossville, Tenn., also survives her.
Her identical twin sister, Anne McMahon, also known for her irrepressible wit, passed away in September of 2018. Her beloved, younger sister, June C. Berry (Noney), died June 5, 2019 after a short illness.
Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine condolences may be left at www.funeralalternatives.net
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019