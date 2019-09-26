Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy C. Varney. View Sign Service Information Funeral Alternatives of Maine 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-406-4028 Obituary

YARMOUTH - On Sept. 19, 2019, Nancy C. Varney passed away at the Coastal Manor Nursing Home in Yarmouth. She had been a resident at the nursing home for four years. The family would like to thank the staff at Coastal Manor. We know they took good care of her and appreciated her irrepressible wit.



Born in Augusta on June 29, 1931, she attended Cony High School and graduated in 1948. Nancy graduated in 1952 from Farmington State Teachers College with her teaching credentials. She taught elementary school first, in Cape Elizabeth, and then as a regular substitute in the Yarmouth school system.



She was a volunteer driver at Meals on Wheels and was an active congregant at First Congregational Church in Yarmouth. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and knitting. She was a keen observer of national and politics and was an enthusiastic Democrat her entire life.



Nancy is survived by her daughter Sarah, of Rye, N.Y. and sons, John D. a resident of Hollywood, Fla. and Charles J. of Minneapolis, Minn. She leaves behind two grandchildren, Matthew Joseph Vizard II, a resident of Rye, N.Y., and sister, Elinor Vizard, a resident of New York City. Her former husband, Ted Varney, a long-time resident of Crossville, Tenn., also survives her.



Her identical twin sister, Anne McMahon, also known for her irrepressible wit, passed away in September of 2018. Her beloved, younger sister, June C. Berry (Noney), died June 5, 2019 after a short illness.



Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine condolences may be left at







YARMOUTH - On Sept. 19, 2019, Nancy C. Varney passed away at the Coastal Manor Nursing Home in Yarmouth. She had been a resident at the nursing home for four years. The family would like to thank the staff at Coastal Manor. We know they took good care of her and appreciated her irrepressible wit.Born in Augusta on June 29, 1931, she attended Cony High School and graduated in 1948. Nancy graduated in 1952 from Farmington State Teachers College with her teaching credentials. She taught elementary school first, in Cape Elizabeth, and then as a regular substitute in the Yarmouth school system.She was a volunteer driver at Meals on Wheels and was an active congregant at First Congregational Church in Yarmouth. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and knitting. She was a keen observer of national and politics and was an enthusiastic Democrat her entire life.Nancy is survived by her daughter Sarah, of Rye, N.Y. and sons, John D. a resident of Hollywood, Fla. and Charles J. of Minneapolis, Minn. She leaves behind two grandchildren, Matthew Joseph Vizard II, a resident of Rye, N.Y., and sister, Elinor Vizard, a resident of New York City. Her former husband, Ted Varney, a long-time resident of Crossville, Tenn., also survives her.Her identical twin sister, Anne McMahon, also known for her irrepressible wit, passed away in September of 2018. Her beloved, younger sister, June C. Berry (Noney), died June 5, 2019 after a short illness.Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine condolences may be left at www.funeralalternatives.net Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com