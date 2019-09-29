|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Boggs (Ingison) Burns.
KENNEBUNK – Nancy Boggs (Ingison) Burns, 85, of Kennebunk, formerly of Windham and Buxton, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019. She was born in Oswego, N.Y., on Jan. 23, 1934, the daughter of Clayton S. Ingison and Doris (Boggs) Ingison.
Nancy grew up in Watertown, N.Y., and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Potsdam State Teachers' College (now SUNY Potsdam) in 1955. She taught kindergarten and second grade before starting her family. In June of 1958, she married David R. Burns in Watertown, N.Y., and together raised three children. Nancy was a longtime active member of First Parish Church, Portland, where she was the treasurer for almost 20 years. Nancy enjoyed ten pin bowling, rug braiding, hiking, canoeing, and puzzles. She had a deep love of nature and the outdoors.
She is survived by her children, daughters, Deborah Cardoni and husband, John, of Webster, Mass., and Carol Chenard and husband, William, of Natick, Mass., and son, Colin Burns and wife, Patty, of Leonardtown, Md..; four grandchildren, Kelley Chenard, Michael Chenard and wife, Lyndsay, and Ryan and Megan Burns; sisters-in-law, Sandra Ingison and Judith Ingison, brother-in-law, Robert Burns and wife, Ellen; nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, David R. Burns, her parents, her brothers, Robert and Malcolm, and brother-in-law, Richard Burns and wife, Shirley.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the First Parish in Portland, 425 Congress St., Portland, with reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Burial will be private. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
In lieu of flowers, gifts
in Nancy's name
may be made to
First Parish in Portland or
The .
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|