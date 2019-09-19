NAPLES - Nancy Ann Smith, 75, of Naples passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Nancy was born and grew up in Yonkers, New York,, and spent summers with family on Long Beach Island. Nancy loved to visit Long Beach Island and spend time with family as often as she could. Nancy would claim there is nothing like a New Jersey hoagie. She would later relocate to Falmouth where she and her husband, Brooks, raised their children and many rescue animals, owned several businesses, and were involved in the community. She enjoyed being a cub scout leader for her boys as they were growing up. During her years in Falmouth the couple owned and ran Whispering Pines Stables & Tack Shop, and later Pat's Pizza in North Windham, which they operated with their sons. They spent much of the last decade as "snowbirds" traveling from Florida to Maine before returning to Maine in 2018. Nancy served as secretary for the Maine Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association, treasurer for the Cumberland County Riders Club, for several years. Her summers in Maine were spent at Naples Campground where she had many friends and neighbors who loved to stop by for a visit as well as volunteering her time at Camp Sunshine.
Daughter of and predeceased by, Carl and Ethel Hollander, and brother, Kenneth Hollander, Nancy is survived by her husband, Lloyd "Brooks" Smith; her children, Michael Smith (Clarice), Kevin Smith; and her grandchildren, Bryce Smith, Colby Smith, and Caitlyn Smith. Nancy will be missed by Linda Larson (Karter), Kenneth Hollander (Melissa), Kristi Connell (Tom), Kimberly Hollander and the many friends they have made in both Maine and Florida through the years.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Sunday, September 29, in the Roosevelt Room at the Microtel in Windham from 2-5 p.m.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers,
a donation can be made in Nancy's name to
Camp Sunshine,
35 Acadia Road
Casco, ME 04015
(207) 655-3800
(www.campsunshine.org)
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019