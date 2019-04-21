Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy A. Witham. View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Nancy A. Witham, 70, South Portland, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 after battling a long illness.



Nancy was loved by many, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is best remembered by her sense of humor and loving heart for everyone she met. Also for her ability to train and whip all the new SCU people into shape to do their jobs. She may have been short in stature BUT everyone will tell you she was large in character, heart and at times a



She was predeceased by her husband Brian L. Witham; her parents Ethel Valley and Alfonzo Valley; her brother Elliot and sisters Janie, Patty and Helena.



Nancy leaves behind sons Scott C. Witham and wife Jen of South Portland, Christopher J. Witham and wife Erin of Windham; six grandchildren, Ryan, Kelsey, Amanda, Aiden, Connor, Jordan Witham; and four great-grandkids. She is also survived by her sister Janice of Texas.



very quick wit.



She was retired from MMC in 2015, and was a member of Grace Bible Church in Gorham.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Grace Bible Church, 74 Deering Rd Gorham, ME 04038 at 2 p.m. on Saturday April 27th, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to:



Grace Bible Church or



