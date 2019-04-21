Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nadia Keeler (Arthers) Feero. View Sign

SOUTHBURY, Conn. - Nadia (Arthers) Keeler Feero, 86, of Southbury, formerly of Saco and Scarborough, passed away on April 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was the loving wife of Thomas Feero, Jr. for over 44 years.She was born on August 29, 1932 in Winn, Maine, daughter of the late Frederick and Viola (Aldrich) Arthers. In her spare time she loved to travel, gardening, do jigsaw puzzles and was an avid reader.Besides her husband, Nadia is survived by her children Christopher Keeler and wife Anna of Prospect and Kathleen Keeler of Murrells Inlet, S.C.;, two grandchildren Richard and Stephen; two great grandchildren; and several nephews.She was predeceased by a sister Patricia Kilbourn.Per Nadia's request all services are private and at the convenience of the family. Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Rd., Prospect is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences please visit







