CASCO - Myrtle Strout passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2019, in Lakeland, FLa. in the loving care of her daughters, Jeanette and Tammy. She was born in New Brunswick, Canada on March 16, 1932, the daughter of Robert Jensen and Dorothy Hayman Jensen.
Myrtle grew up in Portland where she met the love of her life, Ora Strout, Jr. They were married for 66 years before his passing in May 2017. As a young couple Myrt and Ora moved to Casco in 1951 where they raised their four children Rodney, Larry, Tammy, and Jeanette. Being a "city" girl she was somewhat shocked at the move to the country starting out with no running water and an outhouse. Undaunted, Myrtle grew to love the town of Casco and people who gave the town its character. Myrtle was involved in many town activities including Vendredi Club and bowling league. She was a fixture working at the polls on election day.
Myrtle's passion in life was her family, extended family, and many close friends. She was an avid sports fan and followed the Boston teams faithfully. Myrtle had an open door policy where all felt welcomed and loved. Myrtle and Ora's home, "the hill", was the site of many family gatherings. The last weekend in July would find "the hill" covered with tents, campers, picnic tables, food, and people as the Strout Family and friends celebrated Casco Days. No matter the distance, Myrtle kept in touch with those she loved, listening to their life stories and giving updates on what was happening with others. This role of master communicator will be sorely missed.
Myrtle especially had a soft spot for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made each one feel special, supported, and gave them all important, grandmotherly advice. Myrtle was predeceased by her son Rodney and husband Ora. She will be deeply missed by her sister Dori; son Larry and his wife Roni Strout of North Waterboro, daughter Tammy and her husband Brian Clark of Casco, and daughter Jeanette and her husband Bob Thibodeau also of Casco; along with eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of her life will be taking place at a later date yet to be determined. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to:
staystrongfoundation.org
Hall Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Quaker Ridge Road
Casco, ME 04015
(207) 627-4538
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019