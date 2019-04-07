Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle (Michaud) Rand. View Sign

PORTLAND - Myrtle (Michaud) Rand, 76, of Savoy Street, passed away April 2, 2019 at Seaside Rehabilitation in Portland.Born in Winn, Maine, on May 3, 1942, Myrtle was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Hulbert) Michaud and the niece of Lucy Michaud (Aunt Lu) who raised her. She graduated from Lee Academy in 1960 and went on to Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1963.One night as a young woman, Myrtle met a young man named Robert Rand. Little did either of them know, but that night would be the beginning of a 54-year marriage based on the foundations of faith, family and love. They were married on Jan., 16, 1965, a day that was so snowy and cold that even the Holy Water froze.Myrtle and Bob both served in the United States Armed Forces, and therefore, lived abroad in many places. However, there were 4 special places were the Rand's were stationed that changed their lives. When they were in Korea, the Rand's adopted a 5-year-old girl named Sue. The Rand's were officially a family. That family would soon grow with the next assignment in Okinawa where they adopted Lucy and Liz. Eventually, the military would bring them stateside to Arizona, where they became a family of 6 with the adoption of Ronda, actually 7 with Aunt Lu joining the family. Following their military service, the Rand family returned to Maine in 1980. When they came home, Myrtle began her employment with Mercy Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Over her 31-year career, she primarily worked the night shift. She retired in 2011 but never lost her true bedside manner. Myrtle loved being a mom. She had the biggest and giving heart, and taught her daughters how to lead a loyal, devoted and compassionate life. She went above and beyond in everything she did, and was a Saint in her own way. She loved her husband unconditionally, and pampered him almost as much as she did her pets.Myrtle was an excellent cook and baker who was very active in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and volunteering with the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen (also referred to as St. Vinny's).However, the greatest joy in Myrtle's life was being a grandmother, or Gram as she was referred to by her grandchildren. She did everything she could to let her grandchildren know how special they were to her. She had a unique relationship with each of them, and looked forward to "Gram's Camp" every year. Gram would fly all of her grandchildren into Portland, make them shirts, baked with them and enjoyed each other's company. She was a wonderful and devoted wife, selfless and nurturing mother, and a compassionate and loving gram and great-gram. While she will be very missed, her legacy will live on in every member of her family.In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings: Hugh, Cecilia, Violet and Cora. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Rand of Portland; daughters, Susanna "Sue" Broadus of Pittsburgh, Ronda Jones of Portland, Lucy Rand of Phoenix and Elizabeth Rand of Portland; sister, Patricia Hussey and husband George of Winn, ME. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Victoria, Lenen, Star and Zackery; great-grandchildren, Andre, Antonio, Aaron, Ryan, Aven, Kayley, Kamiya and Bryce.Visiting Hours celebrating Myrtle's life will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 1-4 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker, 172 State Street, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Myrtle's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit







