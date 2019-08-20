Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myron Whipkey. View Sign Service Information Albert & Burpee Funeral Home 253 Pine St Lewiston , ME 04240 (207)-782-7201 Obituary

MINOT - It is with profound sadness that the family of Myron Whipkey announces his unexpected passing on August 11, 2019 at the age of 61. Myron was so many things to so many people. A loving husband, a devoted son and brother, a caring father and grandfather, an esteemed colleague, and a dutiful friend.



Myron, the eldest son to Marlene (Sides) Whipkey and the late Lawrence Whipkey, was born on Nov. 10, 1957 at Loring Air Force Base. He excelled in the Washburn district school system and earned his Bachelor of Science in Microbiology at the University of Maine in Orono in 1980.



Myron turned his love of science into a lifelong career. He was widely regarded as a world-class scientist and innovator in the field of medical diagnostics, serving most recently as Senior Principal Scientist at Abbott Laboratories in Scarborough. With more than 35 years of experience, his accomplishments are too many to list, but include pioneering the development of numerous rapid tests for infectious diseases. Perhaps just as important, Myron made a positive impact on his colleagues, through his humble leadership style, mentorship of young scientists, and deep dedication to scientific discovery.



Myron found great peace in the serenity of nature and was a man of many incredible talents and interests that he shared with family and friends. He was a formidable athlete who holds several track and field all-time records at the University of Maine for middle-distance events, and he has the 14th fastest half-mile recorded in Maine. He developed a passion for biking later in life. Myron was also a car enthusiast. Watching racecars, including trips to Lime Rock Park with his brothers and to the Indy 500; reading about cars, with longstanding subscriptions to Car and Driver Magazine and Road & Track; and of course, driving cars. He was a movie buff and had an eclectic taste in music, as his wife and children know well. Myron's dry sense of humor and quick wit will be sorely missed.



Myron is survived and will be forever remembered by his best friend and wife, Nancy Turcotte; his mother, Marlene (Sides) Whipkey; his brother Scott and Sue Whipkey and their children Emma and Laurel; his brother Donald and his children Cameron, Amanda, Reagan, and Joey; his daughter Kimberly and Nikolas Dettman and their son Theo; his son Ryan and Renee Whipkey and their son Wyatt; his daughter Nicole Whipkey; and the mother of his children, Tina (Berube) Whipkey.



Myron was predeceased by his father, Lawrence Whipkey; and his grandparents Almon and Marion Sides.



A private gathering for immediate family is planned and there will be a celebration of life event for the public at a later date to be announced.



Condolences and donations may be found at



To honor his beloved dogs Hanna, Mya, and Blizzard, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Myron's memory to:



Greater Androscoggin



Humane Society



55 Strawberry Ave.



Lewiston, ME, 04240 or to:



a special organization



of your choice







