SCARBOROUGH - Myrna Elizabeth Gamborg Nielsen, born Oct. 17, 1938, in New Denmark, New Brunswick, Canada, passed away in her Scarborough home on Wednesday July 17, 2019, after battling cancer for the past seven months.
Myrna was married to Mogens (Mo) Gamborg Nielsen for 55 years. Mo (originally from Denmark) had joined the Air Force which allowed Myrna the adventure of traveling around the states for 20 years. When they retired from the military in 1979, they bought a home in Scarborough to be close to their relatives. Mo passed away in 2016.
Myrna has left behind many family members. Her two daughters, Susan and Lori, and five grandchildren, Andrew, Amy, Ryan, Kathleen, and Matthew. Myrna also had three great grandchildren, Cody (11 years), Lex (2 years), and Annabelle (3 months).
Myrna was very close to her sisters, Patricia from Presque Isle, Phyllis from Westbrook, JoAnn from New Jersey, Joan from Vancouver, and Pearl from New Denmark (who passed away a month ago). Myrna also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Millie, from Delaware, and several nieces and nephews who live in various locations.
Myrna, known as "Nana", lovingly spent years babysitting her grandchildren when they were young and sometimes took care of other children as well. Myrna had several hobbies over the years, such as: sewing clothes, doing crafts, decorating her house, and planting flowers in her garden.
Myrna touched the lives of many people. All family and friends are welcomed to attend a memorial service at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough. A social event/reception will follow the service.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 21, 2019