HOLLIS - Muriel G. Whitehouse, 92, formerly of High Street, Hollis and Mountain Road Ext, Waterboro went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 7, 2019, at the Evergreen Manor in Saco
She was born March 16, 1927, in Sanford, the daughter of Earl and Ida Ham Glidden.
Muriel attended local schools and graduated from Sanford High School.
She attended Bible college before working in banking. She and Ansel Whitehouse were wed on June 2, 1956. They established their home in Hollis, where Muriel enjoyed being a wife and mother.
Muriel enjoyed singing in the choir of her local church and most recently was a member of the Galilee Baptist Church of Gorham. She also was involved with the local cooperative extension.
She is predeceased by her husband, Ansel Whitehouse, in 2011; sister, Lois Rich in 2008 and brother, Arnold Glidden in 2012.
Survivors include daughters, Rebecca Olsen and husband, Stanley of Waterboro, and Rachel Clewley of Florida; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; four nieces and a nephew.
Friends and relatives may call Friday April 12, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills).
A graveside service will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ansel, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hollis.
