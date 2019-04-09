Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She was born March 16, 1927, in Sanford, the daughter of Earl and Ida Ham Glidden.



Muriel attended local schools and graduated from Sanford High School.



She attended Bible college before working in banking. She and Ansel Whitehouse were wed on June 2, 1956. They established their home in Hollis, where Muriel enjoyed being a wife and mother.



Muriel enjoyed singing in the choir of her local church and most recently was a member of the Galilee Baptist Church of Gorham. She also was involved with the local cooperative extension.



She is predeceased by her husband, Ansel Whitehouse, in 2011; sister, Lois Rich in 2008 and brother, Arnold Glidden in 2012.



Survivors include daughters, Rebecca Olsen and husband, Stanley of Waterboro, and Rachel Clewley of Florida; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; four nieces and a nephew.



Friends and relatives may call Friday April 12, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills).



A graveside service will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ansel, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hollis.



Contributions to the



Maine Cancer Foundation



170 US Route 1, Suite 250,



Falmouth, Maine 04106







HOLLIS - Muriel G. Whitehouse, 92, formerly of High Street, Hollis and Mountain Road Ext, Waterboro went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 7, 2019, at the Evergreen Manor in SacoShe was born March 16, 1927, in Sanford, the daughter of Earl and Ida Ham Glidden.Muriel attended local schools and graduated from Sanford High School.She attended Bible college before working in banking. She and Ansel Whitehouse were wed on June 2, 1956. They established their home in Hollis, where Muriel enjoyed being a wife and mother.Muriel enjoyed singing in the choir of her local church and most recently was a member of the Galilee Baptist Church of Gorham. She also was involved with the local cooperative extension.She is predeceased by her husband, Ansel Whitehouse, in 2011; sister, Lois Rich in 2008 and brother, Arnold Glidden in 2012.Survivors include daughters, Rebecca Olsen and husband, Stanley of Waterboro, and Rachel Clewley of Florida; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; four nieces and a nephew.Friends and relatives may call Friday April 12, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills).A graveside service will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ansel, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hollis.Contributions to theMaine Cancer Foundation170 US Route 1, Suite 250,Falmouth, Maine 04106 Funeral Home Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc

13 Portland Road

Buxton , ME 04093

(207) 929-8200 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com