STANDISH - Muriel E. Rumney, 81, passed away July 14, 2019, at Gorham House. She was born Dec. 8, 1937, the daughter of Leo Sr. and Helen (Oliver) Miller.



She grew up in the greater Portland area and attended local schools. On Feb. 21, 1969, she married Kenneth Rumney, and together they made their home and raised a family in Standish. This february they celebrated 50 years in marriage together.



Muriel was employed through various jobs, and was most recently employed at Jo-Ann Fabrics. Muriel was an exceptionally skilled crafter; particularly sewing quilts, completing cross-stiches, and knitting. Over the years, Muriel has crafted hundreds of quilts which she gifted to friends and family as well as donated to local charitable organizations. Not only was she generous in gifting her quilts and other creations, but she was a longtime platelet donor and faithfully donated over 300 times throughout the years.



She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Kenneth Rumney; children, Joy Lyman and her husband, Thomas, Cheryl Hughes and her husband, Paul, Michelle Meserve and her husband, Richard, and John Rumney; seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and a special cousin, Barbara Miller.



She was predeceased by her siblings, Leo Miller Jr., Anne Kulpa; and twin sister, Mary Miller.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Gorham House who lovingly cared for Muriel in her final few months.



A period of visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, Maine 04038. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 2 p.m., at the chapel. Burial will follow at Dows Corner Cemetery. To express condolences or participate in Muriel's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Muriel's name may be made to:



383 US Route One #2C,



Scarborough, ME 04074



OR, Red Cross



2401 Congress St.



Portland, ME 04102







