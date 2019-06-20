CHAMBERLAIN - Muriel Ann (Pennant) Hoyt, 89, of Chamberlain, passed away peacefully June 16, 2019, in Boothbay Harbor.
She was born in Tacoma, Wash. to Andrew and Jane Pennant. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, William Hoyt Jr., and daughters Jane Hoyt and Margaret Hoyt Guinasso.
She is survived by her son William Hoyt III of Chamberlain and his companion Evelin Brown of Edgecomb, and daughters Elizabeth Harris and her husband Irwin of Bakersfield, Calif. and Anna Lyon and her husband George of Wayne; grandchildren Aaron Harris and his wife Jackie, Sean Harris and his fiancé Taylor Binder, Joel Lyon and his wife Rachel, Katie Lyon and her fiancé Keith Butler, Charlie Guinasso and Jennifer Guinasso; and great-grandchildren Abby Harris, Nina Harris and Cameron Lyon.
Muriel was most proud of her work fighting infectious diseases, first for the State of Oregon and, later, for the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. This work took her to Africa four times, with a World Vision emergency medical team in Ethiopia during the famine, Somalia, during the civil unrest, Swaziland and, lastly, Lesotho, where she served in the Peace Corps after retirement from the CDC.
She raised five children, and, once they reached school age, she embarked on her college education, something that was not available for her when she was young and married so soon after high school. At age 43, she earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Oregon School of Nursing (now Oregon Health Science Center) and became a registered nurse. She soon transitioned to working in public health for the State of Oregon. It was there she wrote the rules that governed nursing homes and patient care, an accomplishment of which she was extremely proud. She later earned a Master of Public Administration from Portland State University.
A funeral Mass is planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Newcastle, preceded by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. in the old church. A Celebration of Life is being planned for Muriel's birth month of September. Please contact the family for details on that as they become available.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 20, 2019