Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Ann (Pennant) Hoyt. View Sign Service Information Strong-Hancock Funeral Home 612 Main St Damariscotta , ME 04543 (207)-563-3550 Rosary 10:30 AM In the Old Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Newcastle , ME View Map Obituary

CHAMBERLAIN - Muriel Ann (Pennant) Hoyt, 89, of Chamberlain, passed away peacefully June 16, 2019, in Boothbay Harbor.



She was born in Tacoma, Wash. to Andrew and Jane Pennant. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, William Hoyt Jr., and daughters Jane Hoyt and Margaret Hoyt Guinasso.



She is survived by her son William Hoyt III of Chamberlain and his companion Evelin Brown of Edgecomb, and daughters Elizabeth Harris and her husband Irwin of Bakersfield, Calif. and Anna Lyon and her husband George of Wayne; grandchildren Aaron Harris and his wife Jackie, Sean Harris and his fiancé Taylor Binder, Joel Lyon and his wife Rachel, Katie Lyon and her fiancé Keith Butler, Charlie Guinasso and Jennifer Guinasso; and great-grandchildren Abby Harris, Nina Harris and Cameron Lyon.



Muriel was most proud of her work fighting infectious diseases, first for the State of Oregon and, later, for the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. This work took her to Africa four times, with a World Vision emergency medical team in Ethiopia during the famine, Somalia, during the civil unrest, Swaziland and, lastly, Lesotho, where she served in the Peace Corps after retirement from the CDC.



She raised five children, and, once they reached school age, she embarked on her college education, something that was not available for her when she was young and married so soon after high school. At age 43, she earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Oregon School of Nursing (now Oregon Health Science Center) and became a registered nurse. She soon transitioned to working in public health for the State of Oregon. It was there she wrote the rules that governed nursing homes and patient care, an accomplishment of which she was extremely proud. She later earned a Master of Public Administration from Portland State University.



A funeral Mass is planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Newcastle, preceded by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. in the old church. A Celebration of Life is being planned for Muriel's birth month of September. Please contact the family for details on that as they become available.



Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting:







CHAMBERLAIN - Muriel Ann (Pennant) Hoyt, 89, of Chamberlain, passed away peacefully June 16, 2019, in Boothbay Harbor.She was born in Tacoma, Wash. to Andrew and Jane Pennant. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, William Hoyt Jr., and daughters Jane Hoyt and Margaret Hoyt Guinasso.She is survived by her son William Hoyt III of Chamberlain and his companion Evelin Brown of Edgecomb, and daughters Elizabeth Harris and her husband Irwin of Bakersfield, Calif. and Anna Lyon and her husband George of Wayne; grandchildren Aaron Harris and his wife Jackie, Sean Harris and his fiancé Taylor Binder, Joel Lyon and his wife Rachel, Katie Lyon and her fiancé Keith Butler, Charlie Guinasso and Jennifer Guinasso; and great-grandchildren Abby Harris, Nina Harris and Cameron Lyon.Muriel was most proud of her work fighting infectious diseases, first for the State of Oregon and, later, for the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. This work took her to Africa four times, with a World Vision emergency medical team in Ethiopia during the famine, Somalia, during the civil unrest, Swaziland and, lastly, Lesotho, where she served in the Peace Corps after retirement from the CDC.She raised five children, and, once they reached school age, she embarked on her college education, something that was not available for her when she was young and married so soon after high school. At age 43, she earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Oregon School of Nursing (now Oregon Health Science Center) and became a registered nurse. She soon transitioned to working in public health for the State of Oregon. It was there she wrote the rules that governed nursing homes and patient care, an accomplishment of which she was extremely proud. She later earned a Master of Public Administration from Portland State University.A funeral Mass is planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Newcastle, preceded by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. in the old church. A Celebration of Life is being planned for Muriel's birth month of September. Please contact the family for details on that as they become available.Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com