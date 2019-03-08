Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CUMBERLAND FORESIDE - Muriel Landa, 93, a resident of Ledgeview Assisted Living in Cumberland Foreside, passed to her rest on Feb. 24, 2019. She lived a long, full life with a devoted family and many wonderful friends. Muriel and her husband, Albert "Al", lived at Ledgeview Assisted Living since May 2010. Al, who was the love of her life, passed away in January 2014. They were married 65 years.



Muriel Jane Agan was born in Rome, N.Y. and went to Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, Mass. for nursing. She and Al met in college, and after graduation and Al's service as a medic in WWII, they married in September 1948.



The couple moved to Cortland, N.Y. where Al worked as an accountant and Muriel in nursing at a local hospital. After a few years and starting a family, they moved to Washington, D.C. where Muriel worked full-time while her husband went to dental school. After graduation in 1963, the family moved to Albany, N.Y. where they started a dental practice and raised their three children.



Muriel was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. She was active in school and church activities, volunteering and directing the choir. Music lessons were part of child-rearing and she faithfully drove her children to their weekly music lessons, Pathfinders, and other extra-curricular programs. She was a true friend and good listener to many friends throughout her life.



In 1976, Muriel and Al moved to Plaistow, N.H. where they bought a charming farmhouse with a large barn in which they designed and built a dental office. After Al's practice was established, Muriel went back to school and in 1982 graduated with a masters in counseling/psychology. In an office adjacent to the dental office, Muriel started a business for counseling services. This home was the setting for many happy memories with extended family during holidays, July 4 family reunions, and special times with the grandchildren.



Muriel and Al retired from dentistry in 1992 and moved to a retirement community in Hendersonville, N.C. In 2010, poor health moved them to Ledgeview Assisted Living, which is owned and operated by their son, David, and his wife, Karen.



Muriel is the matriarch of the family. She is survived by son David and wife Karen, daughter Karen and husband Peter, and son Kevin and wife Lori; grandchildren, Kimberley, Jillian, Katrina, Jefferson, Scott,



Kelsey, and AJ; and four great-grandchildren, Kalla, Ethan, Madison, and Mia Grace.



Muriel had two predeceased brothers, Oakley Agan Jr. and Edward B. Agan; as well as nieces and nephews and a dear cousin, Beverly Rounds, all from upstate New York.







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019

