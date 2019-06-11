LYMAN - Morrill C. Swan, of Wannabee Lane passed away Saturday June 8, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Saco, Nov. 18, 1937, the son of Clifford and Elizabeth Harper Swan.
Morrill attended schools in Saco and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1955. He then graduated from the University of Maine in Orono.
Morrill worked as a manager for several retail chains, which include Grants, J. M. Fields, Zayres, Ames, Caldor and Walmart.
He enjoyed kayaking, the Boston Red Sox, puzzles, flower gardening and a well-tended lawn. Morrill also played drums and was a member of the Moonglow, which played in many places in Old Orchard Beach in early 1950s.
Morrill is predeceased by a son, Steven Swan, in 2014.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years Anna Lewandowski Swan of Lyman; two sons, Thomas Swan PHD of Schenectady, N.Y., Richard Swan of Maynard, Mass., and a stepson, David Voegtlin of Norton, Mass., a daughter Hilary Kornik of Massachusetts, daughter-in-law Paula Swan of Florida and a stepdaughter, Andrea Voegtlin of Lyman; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his dog, Schatzie.
Friends and relatives may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the funeral home, burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 11, 2019