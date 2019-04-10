Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monroe Dior Farris. View Sign

WINDHAM - Tragically and sadly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Monroe Dior Farris, passed away unexpectedly at her home, in Windham, Maine. She was 6-months old. She was born to father, Zachary Everette Farris, and mother, Crystal Taylor, on Sept. 14, 2018.In her short life she brought much joy and love with her beautiful smile, bright eyes and infectious giggle.She leaves behind her parents; her brothers, Thomas Farris and Justice Farris; sisters, Shae Hall and Angelique Farris; grandparents, Michelle Farris, Linda Glantz; her great-grandparents, Kathy and Lennie Dow, Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Taylor, Mr. Ron Glantz; her aunt, Cassandra Farris; uncle, Austin Glantz; and many cousins.She was treasured and precious and she will be in everyone's hearts forever. You are the wind at our backs and the sun on our face, Monroe. You are everywhere.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062. To express condolences or participate in Monroe's online tribute, please visit







WINDHAM - Tragically and sadly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Monroe Dior Farris, passed away unexpectedly at her home, in Windham, Maine. She was 6-months old. She was born to father, Zachary Everette Farris, and mother, Crystal Taylor, on Sept. 14, 2018.In her short life she brought much joy and love with her beautiful smile, bright eyes and infectious giggle.She leaves behind her parents; her brothers, Thomas Farris and Justice Farris; sisters, Shae Hall and Angelique Farris; grandparents, Michelle Farris, Linda Glantz; her great-grandparents, Kathy and Lennie Dow, Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Taylor, Mr. Ron Glantz; her aunt, Cassandra Farris; uncle, Austin Glantz; and many cousins.She was treasured and precious and she will be in everyone's hearts forever. You are the wind at our backs and the sun on our face, Monroe. You are everywhere.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062. To express condolences or participate in Monroe's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com