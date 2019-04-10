WINDHAM - Tragically and sadly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Monroe Dior Farris, passed away unexpectedly at her home, in Windham, Maine. She was 6-months old. She was born to father, Zachary Everette Farris, and mother, Crystal Taylor, on Sept. 14, 2018.In her short life she brought much joy and love with her beautiful smile, bright eyes and infectious giggle.She leaves behind her parents; her brothers, Thomas Farris and Justice Farris; sisters, Shae Hall and Angelique Farris; grandparents, Michelle Farris, Linda Glantz; her great-grandparents, Kathy and Lennie Dow, Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Taylor, Mr. Ron Glantz; her aunt, Cassandra Farris; uncle, Austin Glantz; and many cousins.She was treasured and precious and she will be in everyone's hearts forever. You are the wind at our backs and the sun on our face, Monroe. You are everywhere.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062. To express condolences or participate in Monroe's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019