Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona Tibbetts. View Sign Service Information Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough 671 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough , ME 04074 (207)-883-5599 Funeral service 10:30 AM Saint Margaret's Catholic Church 6 Saco Ave Old Orchard Beach , ME View Map Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - On Aug. 9, 2019, Mona Tibbetts, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 86 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Mona was born on Dec. 28, 1932, the second child of Laura and Joseph Fortier. She lived in Lewiston, Fort Lauderdale, and Old Orchard Beach and was a devout Catholic who was a regular communicant at St. Margaret's Church in Old Orchard Beach. She was educated at the Dominican Sisters boarding school, completing her education at Lewiston public high school. She was very close to her brothers, especially Paul and his wife, Marguerite.



Mona grew up a devoted athlete who had the privilege of learning sports from her brothers and friends. She called herself a "tomboy" and before women were accepted on sports teams, played neighborhood ice hockey, baseball, and basketball. She was fiercely competitive and excelled in all sports. In her later years, she won numerous tennis tournaments in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. With her beloved husband Phil, she won the Lipton New England mixed doubles championship. She also won the Mother/Son New England championship with her son, Mark, and enjoyed tennis and golf with other family members. The family played tennis and golf together for many years. She coached local tennis at Thornton Academy and the University of Southern Maine women's tennis team. Later in life she took up shuffleboard, winning many tournaments with Paul and sister-in-law Marguerite with whom she was very close.



She met Phil, the love of her life, when he jokingly ordered a "jelly omelet" from her workplace. The unusual order sparked a romance that would last 56 years. Their adventures began in Maine and took the family from Rhode Island to Long Island, from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, from South Dakota to upstate New York, and finally back to Maine, establishing a successful business that manufactured party and rental equipment which was sold nationally and internationally.



Throughout her life Mona was deeply involved with her children and was always honored to be part of their activities in sports, music, academics, and the arts. Every summer, Mona took her young family for a vacation to Old Orchard Beach where her parents owned the Gables Inn for many years. Later in life Phil and Mona converted the inn to the first waterfront condo in Old Orchard Beach.



Mona was a very positive person who charged forward with action and prayer, believing that everything would work out for the best. She was an entrepreneur who, together with Phil, launched into many business adventures, including a window jamb manufacturing business, building construction, plastic bag manufacturing, custom book publishing, hydroponic gardening, vinyl plastic manufacturing for the party and rental industry, garden center trellises, and real estate development. Many of the couple's ventures were successful; a few were not, but the two always managed to find a silver lining and move on.



One of Mona's greatest joys came from the births of her three granddaughters. With them, she continued the longstanding tradition of spending summers at the beach and enjoyed much quality time with them there. After raising four sons, the girls were an endless delight to Grandma and Poppie.



Mona was predeceased by her husband, Phil and brother, Gerard.



She is survived by her four sons: James C. Tibbetts and wife, Mary Giandalone; Barry A. Tibbetts and wife, Joanne Tibbetts; Thomas E. Tibbetts; Mark S. Tibbetts and wife, Pamela Tibbetts; brothers: Roger Fortier; Paul Fortier and wife, Marguerite Fortier; sister-in-law, Janet Fortier; grandchildren: Mary E. Tibbetts; Anna Cloutier and husband, Nicholas Cloutier; Regina Canarie and husband, Anthony Canarie.



Funeral services will be held at Saint Margaret's Catholic Church, 6 Saco Ave. in Old Orchard Beach at 10:30 a.m., on August 27, followed by burial rites at Calvary Cemetery, and a reception at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 Route 1, in Scarborough.



Online condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to



Saint Margaret's



Catholic Church



6 Saco Ave.



Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064







OLD ORCHARD BEACH - On Aug. 9, 2019, Mona Tibbetts, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 86 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Mona was born on Dec. 28, 1932, the second child of Laura and Joseph Fortier. She lived in Lewiston, Fort Lauderdale, and Old Orchard Beach and was a devout Catholic who was a regular communicant at St. Margaret's Church in Old Orchard Beach. She was educated at the Dominican Sisters boarding school, completing her education at Lewiston public high school. She was very close to her brothers, especially Paul and his wife, Marguerite.Mona grew up a devoted athlete who had the privilege of learning sports from her brothers and friends. She called herself a "tomboy" and before women were accepted on sports teams, played neighborhood ice hockey, baseball, and basketball. She was fiercely competitive and excelled in all sports. In her later years, she won numerous tennis tournaments in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. With her beloved husband Phil, she won the Lipton New England mixed doubles championship. She also won the Mother/Son New England championship with her son, Mark, and enjoyed tennis and golf with other family members. The family played tennis and golf together for many years. She coached local tennis at Thornton Academy and the University of Southern Maine women's tennis team. Later in life she took up shuffleboard, winning many tournaments with Paul and sister-in-law Marguerite with whom she was very close.She met Phil, the love of her life, when he jokingly ordered a "jelly omelet" from her workplace. The unusual order sparked a romance that would last 56 years. Their adventures began in Maine and took the family from Rhode Island to Long Island, from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, from South Dakota to upstate New York, and finally back to Maine, establishing a successful business that manufactured party and rental equipment which was sold nationally and internationally.Throughout her life Mona was deeply involved with her children and was always honored to be part of their activities in sports, music, academics, and the arts. Every summer, Mona took her young family for a vacation to Old Orchard Beach where her parents owned the Gables Inn for many years. Later in life Phil and Mona converted the inn to the first waterfront condo in Old Orchard Beach.Mona was a very positive person who charged forward with action and prayer, believing that everything would work out for the best. She was an entrepreneur who, together with Phil, launched into many business adventures, including a window jamb manufacturing business, building construction, plastic bag manufacturing, custom book publishing, hydroponic gardening, vinyl plastic manufacturing for the party and rental industry, garden center trellises, and real estate development. Many of the couple's ventures were successful; a few were not, but the two always managed to find a silver lining and move on.One of Mona's greatest joys came from the births of her three granddaughters. With them, she continued the longstanding tradition of spending summers at the beach and enjoyed much quality time with them there. After raising four sons, the girls were an endless delight to Grandma and Poppie.Mona was predeceased by her husband, Phil and brother, Gerard.She is survived by her four sons: James C. Tibbetts and wife, Mary Giandalone; Barry A. Tibbetts and wife, Joanne Tibbetts; Thomas E. Tibbetts; Mark S. Tibbetts and wife, Pamela Tibbetts; brothers: Roger Fortier; Paul Fortier and wife, Marguerite Fortier; sister-in-law, Janet Fortier; grandchildren: Mary E. Tibbetts; Anna Cloutier and husband, Nicholas Cloutier; Regina Canarie and husband, Anthony Canarie.Funeral services will be held at Saint Margaret's Catholic Church, 6 Saco Ave. in Old Orchard Beach at 10:30 a.m., on August 27, followed by burial rites at Calvary Cemetery, and a reception at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 Route 1, in Scarborough.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations toSaint Margaret'sCatholic Church6 Saco Ave.Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com