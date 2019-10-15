Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona E. Linder. View Sign Service Information Wiles Remembrance Centers 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington , ME 04938 (207)-778-5911 Visitation 1:00 PM Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Farmington Baptist Church Whittier Road, Farmington , ME View Map Obituary

EAST WILTON - "God didn't promise days without pain, laughter without sorrow, sun without rain. But He did promise strength for the day, comfort for the tears and light for the way."



Mona E. Linder passed peacefully into eternal life with Christ on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Mona was born on April 20, 1925 in Brookhaven, Miss., the only child of parents, Walter E. and Nell (Capps) Roberts. Upon the untimely death of Mona's father in 1930, she and her mother moved to Baton Rouge, La. There, Mona received her early education and graduated from University High School in 1943. She continued her post-secondary education at



Mona was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Baton Rouge where she met Thomas E. Linder in cradle roll. They became high school sweethearts and married upon Tom's completion of service in the navy in December of 1947. Tom and Mona enjoyed 62 wonderful years together.



Tom and Mona relocated to Moss Point, Miss. in 1950 where they were blessed with the births of their four children. In 1967 Tom was offered the opportunity to come to International Paper's new mill in Jay. Mona often said it was the most rewarding decision that she and Tom could have made, as they accumulated a myriad of memories over the years that followed. The "big white house" at Beans Corner was a hub of countless activities for the next 35 years.



Mona became a 4-H club leader and one of the original founders of the "Trail Blazers of Maine 4-H Club".



In addition to raising her four children, Mona also brought her mother, father and aunt to live in Maine with the rest of her family. She worked tirelessly to provide each of them with many comfortable years in Maine.



Following Tom's retirement in 1985, Mona started her own business known as the "Bean's Corner Corn Company". Over the next 14 years, she built a business with outlet stores in Boothbay, Camden and several civic centers around the Northeast, as well as worldwide distribution.



Mona took immeasurable pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to share in and support their interests and talents.



Mona unabashedly attributed her success and joy in life through her faith in God. She will be sorely missed by the many friends who had the opportunity to know her through her smile and friendly greeting.



Mona leaves her son Thomas E. Linder Jr. of Lynchburg, Va., daughter Pamela and husband Clinton Brooks of Jay, daughter, Paula Linder of Wilton, daughter, Charlotte and husband, Michael Nyboe of South Bristol; grandchildren, Ann and Emily Linder, Rebecca and Russell Roy, Michelle and Curtis Brooks, Kimberly and Christopher Brooks; great-grandchildren, Chance Brooks, Connor Roy, Haylee Brooks, Julia Brooks and Noah Brooks.



Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, October 20, from 1-2 p.m. with celebration of life to follow at the Farmington Baptist Church, Whittier Road, Farmington. Following services, all are invited to attend a family reception, hosted by the church hospitality committee, in the church vestry. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at



Remembrance gifts may be given to:



The Farmington Baptist Church



194 Whittier Road



Farmington, ME 04938







