Mona Ann Riggio (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona Ann Riggio.
Service Information
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc
365 Main St
Saco, ME
04072
(207)-282-0562
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
Old Orchard Beach, ME
View Map
Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Mona Ann Riggio, 77, of Wild Dunes Way passed away Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, with her family by her side.

She was born in Saco, May 10, 1942, the daughter of Linwood and Gladys Garvis Nason.

She attended local schools and went to work at a young age. Mona was employed by the Pepperrell Mills and later for Maremont Corporation in Saco.

She was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish, St. Margaret's Church of Old Orchard Beach.

She was a lover of cats and decorating for the holidays.

She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Riggio.

Survivors include two daughters, Marie St. Michaels of Old Orchard Beach, and Julie Pelletier of Sanford; a brother, Ronald Nason of Miami, Fla.; three sisters, Eva Elder of St. Petersburg, Fla., Palina Padula of Weeki Wachee, Fla., and Diane Nason of Weeki Watchee, Fla.; five grandchildren, Sarah, Tiffany, Veronica, Andrews and Jason; and a great-grandchild, Christina.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Church, Old Orchard Beach. Burial will be at a later date. Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her arrangements.

For those wish to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider

Animal Welfare Society

PO Box 43

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com