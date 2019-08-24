OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Mona Ann Riggio, 77, of Wild Dunes Way passed away Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, with her family by her side.
She was born in Saco, May 10, 1942, the daughter of Linwood and Gladys Garvis Nason.
She attended local schools and went to work at a young age. Mona was employed by the Pepperrell Mills and later for Maremont Corporation in Saco.
She was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish, St. Margaret's Church of Old Orchard Beach.
She was a lover of cats and decorating for the holidays.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Riggio.
Survivors include two daughters, Marie St. Michaels of Old Orchard Beach, and Julie Pelletier of Sanford; a brother, Ronald Nason of Miami, Fla.; three sisters, Eva Elder of St. Petersburg, Fla., Palina Padula of Weeki Wachee, Fla., and Diane Nason of Weeki Watchee, Fla.; five grandchildren, Sarah, Tiffany, Veronica, Andrews and Jason; and a great-grandchild, Christina.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Church, Old Orchard Beach. Burial will be at a later date. Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her arrangements.
For those wish to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider
Animal Welfare Society
PO Box 43
West Kennebunk, ME 04094
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 24, 2019