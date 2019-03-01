Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CAPE NEDDICK - Molly Eaton Wagner, 30, beloved daughter of Peter and Kathryn Wagner, died on Feb. 22, 2019, after a long struggle with bowel disease. She was born on April 12, 1988, in Portland, Maine. Molly was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, Cornelia de Lange Syndrome, shortly after birth.Molly deeply touched the lives of all who knew her. Her small stature belied her tenacious spirit. Although she never spoke a word, Molly taught us lessons every day of her short life. Most importantly, to slow down and appreciate the simple pleasures in life.She loved snuggling up on the couch with her family and friends, a roaring fire in the fireplace in the winter, a gentle ocean breeze on a beautiful day, the feel of water running across her hands, the crunch of sugar wafer cookies and her signature toy, "the Winkel". She never left home without one, and there is one in almost every room of her home. (And there always will be).Molly was warmly welcomed into the York school system in 1993. She weighed 17 pounds when she started Kindergarten at Village Elementary School. She had many compassionate and caring teachers, ed techs, therapists, staff members, and classmates over the years. She was a friend to any child that didn't have one. Molly provided a social safety net for many children that struggled to fit in. She taught so many children and their parents to be comfortable with differences. That legacy is now being passed on, as her peers become parents themselves. Her circle of positive influence will continue even after her death.Molly loved her amazing team of caregivers; her very best friend for 25 years, Kathleen Browne; and also, Suzanne Campbell, Lila Hamilton, Shannon Ssenyondo, Marissa Sevigny and Shannon Carter. Our family is so grateful for your loving and meticulous care of our daughter. You were her world.Our family is eternally grateful to the many physicians and nurses both local and at Boston Children's Hospital that cared for Molly over the last 30 years. We are especially grateful to the PACT Team at Boston Children's, who oversaw Molly's end of life care.Molly is survived by her sister, Erin Morgan, Erin's husband, Michael Morgan, and their son, Charlie Morgan, of York; brother, Seth Wagner and his fiancé, Ashley Chenevert, of Redmond, Wash.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Molly was predeceased by her grandparents, Norma and Warren Strout of Bangor, Maine, and Bud and Jane Wagner of York, Maine.Burial will be private.A celebration of Molly's life will be held on her birthday, April 12, at the Cliff House, 591 Shore Road, Cape Neddick, Maine, from 3-6 p.m. All are welcome. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine. Visit







CAPE NEDDICK - Molly Eaton Wagner, 30, beloved daughter of Peter and Kathryn Wagner, died on Feb. 22, 2019, after a long struggle with bowel disease. She was born on April 12, 1988, in Portland, Maine. Molly was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, Cornelia de Lange Syndrome, shortly after birth.Molly deeply touched the lives of all who knew her. Her small stature belied her tenacious spirit. Although she never spoke a word, Molly taught us lessons every day of her short life. Most importantly, to slow down and appreciate the simple pleasures in life.She loved snuggling up on the couch with her family and friends, a roaring fire in the fireplace in the winter, a gentle ocean breeze on a beautiful day, the feel of water running across her hands, the crunch of sugar wafer cookies and her signature toy, "the Winkel". She never left home without one, and there is one in almost every room of her home. (And there always will be).Molly was warmly welcomed into the York school system in 1993. She weighed 17 pounds when she started Kindergarten at Village Elementary School. She had many compassionate and caring teachers, ed techs, therapists, staff members, and classmates over the years. She was a friend to any child that didn't have one. Molly provided a social safety net for many children that struggled to fit in. She taught so many children and their parents to be comfortable with differences. That legacy is now being passed on, as her peers become parents themselves. Her circle of positive influence will continue even after her death.Molly loved her amazing team of caregivers; her very best friend for 25 years, Kathleen Browne; and also, Suzanne Campbell, Lila Hamilton, Shannon Ssenyondo, Marissa Sevigny and Shannon Carter. Our family is so grateful for your loving and meticulous care of our daughter. You were her world.Our family is eternally grateful to the many physicians and nurses both local and at Boston Children's Hospital that cared for Molly over the last 30 years. We are especially grateful to the PACT Team at Boston Children's, who oversaw Molly's end of life care.Molly is survived by her sister, Erin Morgan, Erin's husband, Michael Morgan, and their son, Charlie Morgan, of York; brother, Seth Wagner and his fiancé, Ashley Chenevert, of Redmond, Wash.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Molly was predeceased by her grandparents, Norma and Warren Strout of Bangor, Maine, and Bud and Jane Wagner of York, Maine.Burial will be private.A celebration of Molly's life will be held on her birthday, April 12, at the Cliff House, 591 Shore Road, Cape Neddick, Maine, from 3-6 p.m. All are welcome. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:The Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation302 Main Street #100Avon, CT 06001www.CdLSusa.org Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com