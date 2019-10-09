|
CHEBEAGUE ISLAND - Miriam Anne Moulton died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, with her children and grandchildren by her side.
Mimi was born July 29, 1939 at Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary in Portland. She was the daughter of John K. and Miriam A. Moulton. She spent childhood summers on Chebeague Island, where her love of the ocean was born. She grew up in Wellesley, Mass., where her maternal grandmother and paternal grandfather played important roles in her life, along with Aunty Peggy, her father's sister. She graduated in 1961 from Connecticut College with a degree in biology and then worked at the Jackson Laboratory on Mt. Desert Island.
Mimi married Anthony O. Tyler in Brunswick Maine in 1962. They settled in Potsdam N.Y. where she became mom extraordinaire to her four children David, Debby, Johnny and Katie. She made clothes for the family, baked all the bread, and canned fruits and vegetables, storing them for the winter in a dirt cellar. Mom also taxied us around to all our activities, including hockey, figure skating, scouting, and music lessons, to name just a few. A flutist and pianist herself, she performed a crucial role in helping us learn to play the violin through the Suzuki method.
After a difficult divorce, she became an avid outdoors woman, hiking all 46 Adirondack mountain peaks over 4,000 feet. She was an active member of the Adirondack 46ers, and was close friends with many in the hiking community. Mom also hiked many peaks in the winter moonlight.
She realized her dream of living year-round on Chebeague Island when she built her retirement house in 2001. There she passed on to her five grandchildren, Quinten, Emma, Ben, Siggie and Mabel, the summer island traditions: jumping off the front rocks, picnics in the cove, bike rides all over the island, and eating fresh lobster on the porch. She loved living on Chebeague and was an active member of Ladies Aid, the Chebeague Island Historical Society, the singing group the Whalers, and the Deer Point Preserve. She was often seen hiking down to the point, checking on the trail. She was the beating heart of the family and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sister, Deborah Moulton; her children, David A. Tyler, Deborah A. Tyler, John M. Tyler and Kathryn A. Tyler; and her grandchildren, Quinten H. Tyler, Emma H. Tyler, Ben Cohen-Tyler, Signar Cohen-Tyler and Mabel Tyler.
A memorial ceremony celebrating Mimi's life will be held at the United Methodist Church on Chebeague Island at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12. All are welcome. For ferry times, see the Chebeague Transportation Company web site.
To view Mimi's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: Ladies Aid, mail checks to
Karen Corson, treasurer
62 South Road
Chebeague Island, ME 04017;
Chebeague Island Historical Society
P.O. Box 28
Chebeague Island, ME 04017;
and the Southern Poverty Law Center
