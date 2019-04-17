Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Milton Linford Fitts, born Oct. 29, 1944, to Susie (Tibbetts) and Parker Fitts, died March 27, 2019 at Gosnell House.He lived almost his entire life in Yarmouth and is survived by his sisters, Brenda Tighe of New Hampshire, Carol Fitts of Florida; his daughters, Amanda Fitts of Yarmouth, Bethany Fitts of Portland; and three grandchildren.He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Fred Fitts.Milton loved camping, visiting downeast and going to the movies. He worked many different jobs to ensure his kids had everything they needed and attended every school concert and event.He suffered from ill health for many years and did not wish to be mourned, but instead, celebrated, so we will be having a get together at One Bartlett Circle, Yarmouth, on April 28, 1-4 p.m. to remember Milton as a beloved brother, father and grandparent.A special thanks to Hospice of Southern Maine for their unwavering care and support. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to theAmerican LungAssociation/COPD Foundation.







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019

