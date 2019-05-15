Guest Book View Sign Obituary

FORT KENT and Standish - Mildred Marston, 102, died on May 7, 2019, at a Fort Kent health care facility. She was born on Dec. 30, 1916 in Portland, daughter of the late Philip and Mabel (Hansen) Manchester.



Mildred lived most of her childhood in Portland and graduated from Deering High School. She married Robert M. Marston in 1937 and had four children. The family lived in Standish where Mildred was very active in the community. She belonged to the Red Sneaker Club during her later years and volunteered for the Jones Glass Museum in Sebago and the Standish Historical Society. Also, she was a member of the local garden club, Grande Flora, and served as president for five years.



Mildred was an excellent cook and homemaker. She used to make baked goods for local functions and share loaves of bread she had baked with the neighbors. She was an enthusiastic reader of nonfiction which made her an excellent resource for information about well-known people and places. She was a frequent visitor to the library in Steep Falls.



Due to her gracious, kind and outgoing nature, Mildred was very well-liked by everyone who knew her. And, she was a loving and hard-working wife, mother and grandmother. We will always cherish the gatherings at her home in Standish.



Mildred is survived by three of her children, Jean Marston Cobb of St. Agatha, Gary Marston of Standish and Lawrence Marston of Standish; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; in addition to nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Robert P. Marston in 2002; and her siblings, Dorothy Parker, Phyllis Woodbury and John Murray.



Mildred's family wishes to thank Crosswinds Residential Care for the excellent care they gave our mother. They were consistently loving, respectful and supportive of her and her family. We could not have found a better home for her to live for the last six years of her life.



A private interment of ashes will be held in Standish, where Mildred will be placed to rest next to her husband and son in the Paine Neighborhood Cemetery.



Charitable donations in memory of Mildred can be made to



Paws Animal Welfare







