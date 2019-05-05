Mildred Joyce Richardson (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Joyce Richardson.
Service Information
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME
04102
(207)-878-3246
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Temple Church of God in Christ
274 Terrace Ave.
Portland, ME
View Map
Obituary

PORTLAND - PORTLAND - Mildred Joyce Richardson, 86 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1932, the youngest daughter of five children to the late Helena (Howe) Payne and La Baron B. Payne of Springhill, NB Canada.

She was educated in the New Brunswick school system and a member of the Anglican Church. She loved her family and was a constant caregiver, many times to the neglect of her own health. She lovingly made this sacrifice. She loved people and everyone loved her. She was the 'favorite' aunt of many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.

Mildred ran her own In-Home Daycare for 20 years. Generations of family's children were watched and cared for, by 'Richie' who she was affectionately known by young children. She was known as a loving, tender, caring, child care provider. She would give advice to the young mothers about their children.

She loved the Boston Red Sox and would stay up late at night to watch a game. She enjoyed traveling and in the later years her trips to Ontario to visit her brothers.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Rupert, sisters Ethel and Josephine, brothers Gerald and Gordon. Left to mourn her passing are three sons, John (Pamela) of Colombia, S.C., Paul (Katherine) of Valencia, Calif. and Michael of Portland; three grandchildren, Tonya (Robert) McCree, John Richardson II, James Richardsonl four great-grandchildren, Christina McCree, Kayla McCree, Veronica McCree and Daniel McCree; and two sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Richardson) Blackshear of North Carolina and Gertrude (Richardson) Duncan of Portland.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 7, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, ME 04102. The Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, May 8, at 11:00 a.m., Williams Temple Church of God in Christ, 274 Terrace Ave., Portland, ME 04102. Bishop Steve Coleman, Officiating.

To view Mildred's online guestbook or leave a condolence, please visit www.athutchins.com

Donations in Mildred's name can be made to the donor's favorite charity, 86 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1932, the youngest daughter of five children to the late Helena (Howe) Payne and La Baron B. Payne of Springhill, NB Canada. She was educated in the New Brunswick school system and a member of the Anglican Church. She loved her family and was a constant caregiver, many times to the neglect of her own health. She lovingly made this sacrifice. She loved people and everyone loved her. She was the 'favorite' aunt of many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.Mildred ran her own In-Home Daycare for 20 years. Generations of family's children were watched and cared for, by 'Richie' who she was affectionately known by young children. She was known as a loving, tender, caring, child care provider. She would give advice to the young mothers about their children.She loved the Boston Red Sox and would stay up late at night to watch a game. She enjoyed traveling and in the later years her trips to Ontario to visit her brothers.She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Rupert, sisters Ethel and Josephine, brothers Gerald and Gordon. Left to mourn her passing are three sons, John (Pamela) of Colombia, S.C., Paul (Katherine) of Valencia, Calif. and Michael of Portland; three grandchildren, Tonya (Robert) McCree, John Richardson II, James Richardsonl four great-grandchildren, Christina McCree, Kayla McCree, Veronica McCree and Daniel McCree; and two sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Richardson) Blackshear of North Carolina and Gertrude (Richardson) Duncan of Portland.Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 7, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, ME 04102. The Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, May 8, at 11:00 a.m., Williams Temple Church of God in Christ, 274 Terrace Ave., Portland, ME 04102. Bishop Steve Coleman, Officiating. To view Mildred's online guestbook or leave a condolence, please visit www.athutchins.comDonations in Mildred's name can be made to the donor's favorite charity

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com