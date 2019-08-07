SCARBOROUGH - Michelina "Lena" L. Cook passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2019. She was born in Portland, daughter to Lorenzo and Maria (Marrone) Lapomarda, on June 4, 1922.
Lena lived most of her life in Portland, attending Portland schools and helping to take care of her parents. She began work outside of her home at Gordon's Mens' Store in Monument Square. After Gordon's closed, Lena worked at the Department of Human Services, for the State of Maine, until her retirement.
Lena loved life, laughter, her friends, and, most of all, her family.
She was predeceased by her first husband, James "Jimmy" Cook; and her five brothers and sisters. She was blessed to meet and marry Joseph Sheehan, of Brunswick, who survives her. She is also survived by generations of nieces and nephews, who will miss her always.
Lena's family is grateful to the staff at Scarborough Terrace, who made her last months so happy.
To honor her wishes and heritage, visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 12, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 72 Federal Street, Portland. Burial will follow in Old Calvary Cemetery.
To view Lena's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019