BRUNSWICK - Michele L. Ober, 52, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Mid Coast Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 3, 1966, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the daughter of Donald L. and Elizabeth Scharfenberger Ober. She was a graduate of Cal State San Marcos, class of '98.
She taught at Sullivan Middle School, in Bonsall, Calif., before moving to the Brunswick area in 2005. She was a server at 99 Restaurant and also worked as a volunteer coordinator for Habitat For Humanity.
Michele was a positive, giving soul her entire life. She loved to square dance and experience nature. She had cared for the horses at Flying Changes, volunteered with Keep The Arts Rolling, and had been a member of the Cosmopolitan Club.
She was predeceased by her father, Donald Ober.
She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Ober of Carlsbad, Calif.; two brothers, James K. Ober and his wife Riquel of Long Beach, Calif., David J. Ober of Fallbrook, Calif.; a sister, Nicole Woolwine of Big Bear, Calif.; four nephews and three nieces; many friends and a grateful community.
Friends and family may visit 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A memorial celebration of Michele's life will follow at 5 p.m. Interment will be in Cedar Brook Burial Ground, Limington, Maine. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to
Habitat For Humanity
126 Main St.
Topsham, ME 04086
(www.habitat7rivers.org)
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019