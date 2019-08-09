PALM DESERT, Calif. - On Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, Michele (Leland) Frechette, beloved daughter, sister, friend and aunt, passed away at the age of 47 surrounded by her family.
Michele was born Jan. 18, 1972, in Portland, Maine. In 1990, she graduated from Bonny Eagle High School. She went on to become one of the best resort event directors in the state of California. Michele was a volunteer for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and hospice. She frequently participated in charity walks for breast cancer.
Michele was an avid traveler, an active lover of all things outdoors and most of all, passionate about her Himalayan cat, Precious - better known as "Pretty Kitty". Just four days after Michele passed, Pretty Kitty, at the age of 16, joined her momma in Heaven.
Michele was admired by her friends and family for her fierce independence, loyalty, and her remarkable compassion and kind spirit. Michele was always seen with an infectious smile and butterflies.
She is survived by her parents, Pamela and Ronald Gilbert; her siblings, Kim Hoffman and Walter Leland and sister in-law, Jill Gray-Leland, her nieces and nephew, Briana, Kayla, Alex and Megan. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 11, at 1-4 p.m. at the Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Dr., Windham, Maine.
Special thanks to Laurie Bastarche Mascolo "Friend Laurie" for her friendship and endless help through Michele's illness and to the Gosnell Hospice House.
To express condolences and to participate in Michele's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to ALS or breast cancer research.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019