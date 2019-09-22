ALFRED - Michal Rae (Lagerquist) Graber passed away unexpectedly at home on August 13, 2019 in Alfred, Maine.
Born July 5, 1936 in Seattle, Wash, she graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended the University of Washington before earning her degree from Oregon State University. She married Raymond Graber on August 9, 1957 and later moved to Alfred where they still reside.
Michal taught school, home economics, and kindergarten in Rochester, N.H. before leaving teaching to raise her family. In mid-life she found her true vocation: gardening and garden design. Known as "the Rose Lady" for her nursery, Old Sheep Meadows Nursery, and her Portland Farmers Market presence, she sold hardy roses for over 30 years, and developed sought-after, hybridized daylilies. As her talent and expertise grew to regional acclaim, Michal and her husband were featured in gardening books, magazines, and newspaper articles.
In retirement, she wintered in Arizona, was active in the Yuma Garden Club, and famous for her lemon meringue pie.
Michal is survived by her husband Raymond of 62 years; her children Guyer, Wendy, Erik, Stephany, and Karolina;15 grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Heather and son Bruce.
In remembrance of Michal, please join her family for an informal gathering to celebrate her life on Sept. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alfred Parish Church Fellowship Hall at 8 Kennebunk Rd., Alfred.
The gathering will end promptly at 3 p.m. to allow the family to retire for a private service.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019