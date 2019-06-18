PORTLAND - Michael Wayne O'Brien, born Sept. 30, 1990, passed away on June 16, 2019. Michael will be sadly missed by his dad, Dennis O'Brien; Joan O'Brien, his mom; Tina O'Brien, sister; Jessica O'Brien; two nieces, Kaydance O'Brien, Bella Norbury and the love of his life, Rachel Cormier. Mike loved to be outdoors, spent many years riding dirt bikes, motor cycles, snowmobiling with his dad and friends. Mike loved to be on little Sebago Lake in his boat and working. Mike was a hard worker. Everyone that knew Mike loved him. There will be a celebration of life at the, Windham Veteran's Center, Windham, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 23.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 18, 2019