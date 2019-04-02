Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Michael W. Hansen, 69, of Wescott Road, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at home.Born in Portland on March 3, 1950, Mike was the son of the late John W. and Virginia (Cookson) Hansen. He was raised in South Portland on Mussey Street and graduated from South Portland High School in 1968.At a New Year's Eve gathering in the late 1960s, Mike met a young woman named Julie Cribby. He was immediately interested in her. However, Julie wasn't thrilled with the thought of Mike when they first met, but his stubborn and persistent nature paid off. After several attempts to get Julie's attention, Mike pounced on the opportunity to fix her car on a snowy and wet night. With gratitude, Julie invited Mike over to her parent's home so he could get cleaned up. Neither of them knew it that night, but it would be the start of a nearly 50-year marriage. Mike and Julie (Cribby) Hansen were married on June 20, 1970, and began their family in South Portland. Over the years, there we undoubtedly difficult times as there is with any relationship, but the love and devotion they had for one another and their family was unbreakable. Mike and Julie were one of those couples who were meant to be together.Mike worked in the heating industry for 47 years, retiring in 2016. Over the years, Mike used his knowledge and talents not only to help the customers he served, but also anyone else who had an issue. He was the type of guy that would drop what he was doing to help someone fix or clean their boiler, often without expecting any compensation. He just did it to be a good guy. His proudest accomplishment in his long career was installing the boiler for his son's business, Fore River Brewing Company.If you knew Mike, you knew he was the type of guy who always put others before himself. Mike left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was the neighbor who would snow blow others driveways because he knew they needed to get to work; he was the mentor who would provide sound advice; he was the husband and father who would go above and beyond to offer love and support; and he was the "Bamp" who had a special, unique relationship with both of his grandchildren. Simply put, Mike was a good man. If you knew him, you considered yourself to be a lucky person.Mike enjoyed many things in life. He enjoyed a cold Pepsi during football Sundays, fishing and spending time with his family at camp on Forest Lake, doing yardwork while listening to music on his huge red headphones, cooking breakfast every Sunday morning for his children and watching NASCAR. However, Mike's primary source of enjoyment came from being Bamp to Tyler and Maddie. He loved those kids more than anything else in this world. He played with them, loved them unconditionally, was proud of Tyler's acceptance into Colby, and of Maddie's cheerleading, and he taught them so much about what it is to be a good person. As he would say to his grandchildren, "I love you mostest."Mike is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Julie Hansen of South Portland; his children, Michael J. Hansen and wife, Melissa Bouchard Hansen, of South Portland and Thomas J. Hansen and wife, Nicole Nappi Hansen, of Windham; the apples of his eye, Tyler M. Hansen and Madeline C. Hansen; siblings, Diane English and husband, Frank, of South Dakota, Donna Kalinyak and husband, Robert, of Cumberland, Daniel Darling of South Portland and Steven J. Hansen and wife, Hildegard, of South Portland.Visiting hours celebrating Mike's life will be held on Wednesday, April 3, from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m., at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Mike's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit







