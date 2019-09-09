Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Michael Thomas Simpson, 41, of South Portland, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019, with his sister by his side after a 13-year battle with brain cancer. Michael was born in Portland, the only son of Thomas W. and Madeleine Simpson. Michael grew up in Cape Elizabeth and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1997. He went on to attend the University of Maine in Orono and graduated with a B.S. in civil engineering. After a brief career in the engineering field, Michael chose to go back to the family business. In 2005, he joined his parents at Shoppers True Value Hardware in South Portland, where he worked until his passing. A longtime employee of Shoppers Hardware, Michael was creative and handy and always willing to help all that walked through the door. He was often found at the paint station mixing up colors or putting away freight. Michael was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins. This summer, in his final months, he never missed a Sox game. Michael spent many weekends with his father in middle and high school, and as a dedicated boy scout member camping throughout Maine and New Hampshire. He was a proud Eagle Scout from Troop 22 and attended multiple Boy Scout Jamborees. Michael found the greatest group of friends during his college years at UMaine. Between late night beer runs, trips to Sunday River and Sugar loaf or Canada, Michael was always the life of the party. His carefree laid back personality made him easy to get along with and an extremely loyal friend. He was always up for a road trip, concert or barbecue. The support Michael received from his friends during the last months of his life is a testament to the bond they all created. His kindness, gentle ease and spirit will be greatly missed. The biggest light of his life was the birth and opportunity to raise his daughter, Rosie. Such a gift was the endless laughter that could be heard between Michael and Rosie while they snuggled up on the couch or spent hours building a Lego fortress together. The highlight of his life was taking Rosie to Disney World last summer to celebrate her eighth birthday. The strength and grace that Michael had while fighting brain cancer is truly an inspiration to others. A father, a son, a roommate, a classmate, a brother, a friend, Michael was truly a dedicated soul. Michael is survived by his wife, Laurie Shannon and daughter, Rosie, of South Portland; his father, Thomas; sister, Jessica and nephew, Carter, all of Cape Elizabeth. He also leaves a brother and sister-in-law, Alejandro Perez-Febles and their children, Javier, Agustin and Celia of North Yarmouth; and his cat, Tony. Michael joins his mother, who died June 28, 2011 after a battle with ALS. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, from 3-5 p.m., where we will celebrate Michael's life. Floral arrangements are being handled by Fiddleheads, Cape Elizabeth. The family would like to extend their utmost gratitude to Pine Point Center and Hospice of Southern Maine/Gosnell House for the amazing care given to Michael over the last five months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to"The Rosie Fund"Bath Savings Bank222 Ocean St.South Portland, ME 04106







