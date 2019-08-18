Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Michael T. Lamb. View Sign Obituary

FALMOUTH - Dr. Michael T. Lamb, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his family by his side.



Born July 20, 1945 and raised in Brownsburg, Indiana, by the late Albert and Jane (Cardinal) Lamb, he graduated from high school as the Class President and Valedictorian, an accomplishment due in part to a good-natured competition with a close friend. Mike then graduated from



They soon moved to Denver, Colorado, for his medical residency, made lifelong friends with a South African couple and reveled in exploring the "Wild West" together. Dr. Lamb was then called to serve his country in Vietnam as the commander of two M.A.S.H. units. This experience changed his life forever, as he rescued soldiers in his helicopter as a flight surgeon, withstood enemy fire day and night, and witnessed dozens of soldiers go out each day and never return. He was honorably discharged in 1973, and remained proud of his service and of our country, though the exposure to Agent Orange ultimately caused the lymphoma that ended his life.



After returning to the States, Dr. Lamb accepted a job in the ER at Maine Medical Center and later, Brighton First Care. Maine became the home where he and Ann raised two daughters. Life was filled with trips, holiday parties, boating adventures, community organizations, school activities, and building a second home with the help of construction friends. While he was known to have the roughest hands of any doctor, given his hobbies of working on cars and building houses, his care was always compassionate and thorough.



Dr. Lamb enjoyed fixing anything; from repairing carburetors and furnaces to broken bones, he was a true handyman. He was known as the neighborhood doctor, always there to stitch up neighborhood kids, help advise friends on car or plumbing issues, or show up with a generator in an ice storm. Throughout it all, he also took amazing care of his girls. Even as they grew up and travelled to faraway lands, he made sure they always carried a full medical kit for whatever they may run into!



Even after he was unexpectedly predeceased by his loving wife, Ann, in 2003, he always enjoyed exploring the outdoors. But instead of the peaceful canoeing and birding the couple had enjoyed together, this Hoosier purchased convertibles, motorcycles, jet skis, even an RV as he furthered his outdoor adventures, this time with the roar of engines! He was an avid collector, a passionate investor, an animal rights advocate, a veteran, a Republican, and an electric car and solar panel-owning environmentalist. Dr. Lamb was many things to many people throughout his life, but above all, he was a loving husband, dedicated father, and adoring grandfather. He was always there to help out and show he cared, even insisting on visiting his best friend in the hospital while in the final stages of battling his own illness.



Dr. Lamb is survived by his daughters, Melissa Walsh and husband Matthew Walsh of Freeport, and Michelle Lamb and husband David Sheldrake of Falmouth; grandchildren, Nathan, Olivia, Cameron and Maya; girlfriend, Diane Herrick of Portland; brothers, Ajay Lamb of Wisconsin and Eric Lamb of Illinois, and countless other friends and relatives who truly meant the world to him.



Services celebrating Dr. Lamb's remarkable life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church at 425 Congress Street, Portland.



While Dr. Lamb always



donated to family and friends' charitable fundraisers, he was personally a loyal donor to the ASPCA, given his love of animals. Those desiring to follow his example, may make a memorial contribution here: www.aspca.org/ways-to-give







